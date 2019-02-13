Just in time for your Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day beauty looks, Jordyn Woods is here with a collection of false eyelashes with Eylure that is all about flirty, natural looking fringe. The 21-year-old, who counts Kylie Jenner as her BFF, sat down with Us to talk all about her new line and spill her go-to night-out beauty tips whether your with your girlfriends or S.O.

After teaming up with Kylie Cosmetics on the Kylie x Jordyn collection last fall, Woods’ latest collab has her back in the beauty biz.

“If I am going to do my makeup, I am going to wear a lash,” she tells Us of her signature style, which made joining forces with the false fringe purveyors at Eylure an obvious fit. Since she has self-described “really short” natural lashes, she’s always relied on faslies or extensions to get the look she wants.

With years of her own personal case studies under her belt, Woods says she was excited to team up with Eylure because she was always in search of the perfect everyday lash that just didn’t seem to exist. “It’s really easy to find super thick mink lashes, but it’s harder to find more natural, wispy ones,” she says. “I wanted a good everyday lash — especially for someone that’s just starting to wear lashes and doesn’t want anything too crazy.”

While she is now a pro at applying falsies herself, she admits it took a lot of trial and error to get good. “When I first started, I sucked at doing them,” she jokes. “I really couldn’t put lashes on for the first 10 times I tried. It just takes practice.”

So what’s the secret?

“You have to apply the glue — don’t use too much glue — and wait for it to dry for like 30 seconds. That’s important because then the glue gets tacky and the lash can act more like a sticker,” she shares. “Sometimes it’s helpful to use a tweezer to put it on. It’s not hard once you get the hang of it.”

One thing she likes about her trio of Eylure styles is that the base is really skinny, so it doesn’t create the illusion of thick liner or take a lot of work to blend them. “The band on them is really thin, so you don’t need to put on an eyeliner or anything to blend it,” she says, noting that she simply applies them and “then puts mascara on top.”

Woods may have created the ultimate natural falsie, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love a good going-out look. While she says she doesn’t have a specific date lined up for the romantic holiday (“I don’t have a Valentine, but I might have like five, too,” she quips. “Maybe I’ll make it my mom, my sister, my best friend. Maybe I’ll ask a couple of boys.”), she does plan on hitting up her friend’s party, which “will be a super chill vibe.”

To celebrate Galentine’s Day her girls on February 13, Woods likes the idea of a bold pout. “A red lip is better for a girls’ night out than date night,” she says. “I love dressing up for the girls because ultimately you do it for yourself.”

For date night, meanwhile, she tends to keep things a bit more neutral. “I love a good cat eye or golden eye. I love warm tones,” she shares. “I’m into a brown smokey eye — nothing too dark. And I love lipgloss.”

But whether you’re planning for a Galentine or Valentine, Woods believes there is one thing that is always a good idea: “I’m into flowers,” she says. “You can’t go wrong with flowers.” Noted.

