Roses are red; violets are blue. Our favorite celebs are here with all kinds of Valentine’s Day beauty inspo, and we’re rounding it up for you. Whether you’re planning a sexy date night with your bae or a super fun Galentine celebration, February 14 is the perfect time try a flirty new hair and makeup look.

When it comes to hair, you can’t go wrong with Laura Harrier’s perky ponytail at the Golden Globes or Nicole Kidman’s romantic half-up ‘do at the Critics’ Choice Awards. On the makeup front, Marion Cotillard and Emmy Rossum have super sultry takes on the classic red lip, while Vanessa Hudgens and Kiki Layne make the case for looks that are all about the eyes.

No matter what kind of glam you’re after, we’re keeping track of who’s wearing what — just like we did last year! Keep scrolling for all of our favorite celeb-inspired Valentine’s Day hair and makeup ideas!