New York Fashion Week (A.K.A. NYFW) is here again, giving us the major style inspiration we need to update our wardrobe. With the 2019 Fall-Winter collections showing, guests are attending in looks that are as layered as they are trendy. But it isn’t only fashion industry giants that are making the rounds. Tons of celebrities like Courtney Love and Billy Porter are hitting up shows to check out what the New York designers have to offer for their fall-winter lines.

Tom Ford kicked things off on Wednesday, February 6, at the Park Avenue Armory, bringing out some big-name stars both on and off the runway. While A-list models like Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls strutted down the catwalk, Karlie Kloss and Poppy Delevingne showed up in some seriously chic and sexy ensembles. Delevigne’s cape jumpsuit is definitely one for the books.

11 Honore, a designer boutique for plus size women, also made a splashy kickoff on Wednesday night. Laverne Cox closed out their show in a red and pink tulle Zac Posen dress that looked absolutely fabulous. “What an incredible honor to close @11honore’s first fashion show with these incredible women who represent the size diversity of the women of America,” Cox wrote in an Instagram post sharing a video of her on the catwalk. Orange is the New Black actresses like Alysia Reiner and Selenis Leyva cheered her on from the front row while other body positive advocates like Tess Holliday attended.

Keep scrolling to see who else stunned during New York Fashion Fashion Fall-Winter 2019.