The 2019 Sundance Film Festival is underway in Park City, Utah, which means celebrities are trading their sunny SoCal duds for cute cold-weather fashion looks that are all kinds of winter style inspiration!

From super chic coats (here’s looking at you, Lupita Nyong’o) to luxe layered looks, celebs are enjoying the snowy screenings, parties, panels and more in outfits that are perfect for chilly temps — just as they did last year, too. Keep scrolling to see all the best star fashion from the Sundance Film Festival!