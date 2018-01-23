Hollywood has descended on chilly Park City, Utah, for the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, which means puffer jackets, cozy sweaters, giant furs and chunky snow boots are suddenly chic and red-carpet-ready. From Chloe Grace Moretz’s bundled-up Women’s March look to Priyanka Chopra’s cute earmuffs, we love seeing how the stars dress up their cold-weather gear. It’s all about the gloves, scarves, hats and turtlenecks, and we’ve assembled a roundup of Sundance’s coziest style. Keep scrolling for our favorite looks!