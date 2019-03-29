Staying strong for her family. Kris Jenner broke her silence on the recent cheating scandal that threw her famous brood for a major loop.

Jenner, 63, called into Ryan Seacrest’s radio show on Friday, March 29, and opened up about how she coped with finding out that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn Woods. “First of all, I pray about it,” Jenner revealed on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “I really do. I find that, you know, just the spiritual side of me has to kick in because otherwise, you know, I feel like I wouldn’t survive.”

The momager continued, “As challenging as some of these situations are, I think that because [my kids] have one another and they try to make really good decisions, that they’re gonna come out the other side with a lot of clarity and a lot of honesty and do what they feel like is the right thing. And I really trust all of my kids to make those good decisions.”

The In the Kitchen with Kris cookbook author also explained that having kids “really made such a difference, obviously, in all of their lives.”

While dealing with hardships in the public eye is difficult, Jenner admitted that it is comforting to know they are helping their fans by being open. “People watch the show and we remind them of things that their family might be going through, or things that they’re experiencing, or don’t want to talk about,” she noted. “And suddenly here it is, you know, right there for them to watch and see how we might handle it, or go through it, because it’s real. I think that some of the stuff that we’ve been able to show … has been really beneficial.”

A source told Us Weekly that Thompson, 28, was caught “making out” with Woods, 21, at a party in Los Angeles on February 17. Kardashian, 34, subsequently ended her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, who was previously caught cheating on her with multiple women in April 2018 when she was pregnant with their now-11-month-old daughter, True.

Woods later confirmed on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk that she and the NBA player kissed at the event, but she was “no passion” behind it. She also denied sleeping with him and said having sex was “never a consideration.”

A source previously told Us that Kardashian has been working hard to stay on good terms with Thompson so they can successfully coparent True, while another insider said Kylie Jenner, who was best friends with the model for many years, “doesn’t want to get involved” with the drama.

“[Kylie] doesn’t really want to talk about it,” the second source told Us, adding that Jenner, 21, is “focused on [daughter Stormi Webster] and her work.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16 premieres on E! Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET.

