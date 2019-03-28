Minding her business. Kylie Jenner may have been thrown into the drama among Khloé Kardashian, Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson, but the makeup mogul wants nothing to do with the scandal.

“Kylie doesn’t want to get involved with the Jordyn thing,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She doesn’t really want to talk about it.”

The insider adds that the Lip Kit creator, 21, is keeping herself distracted by staying “focused on [daughter Stormi Webster] and her work.”

While Jenner does not want to be put in the middle of the drama, it was still very hard for her to deal with her now-estranged BFF hooking up with her sister’s then-boyfriend, Thompson. In fact, it was so tough that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO stepped away from her reality show in the wake of the cheating news.

“Kylie took a little break from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians and recently got back into filming,” an insider told Us on Wednesday, March 27. “It’s been a struggle and difficult. She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it.”

The NBA player, 28, was caught “making out” with Woods, 21, at a party in Los Angeles on February 19. The model later confessed that the kiss did happen, but there was “no passion” and “no tongue.”

“Never once did we leave the public area [and] go to a bedroom [or] a bathroom,” Woods admitted during the March 1 episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s web series, Red Table Talk. The Instagram star also denied having sex with Thompson and said sleeping with him was “never a consideration.”

Kardashian, 34, subsequently ended her two-plus-year relationship with the professional athlete, with whom she shares daughter True, 11 months. Thompson was previously caught cheating on the Good American cofounder with multiple women in April 2018 while she was pregnant.

Shortly after Woods’ appearance on Red Table Talk aired, the Strong Looks Better Naked author expressed her disgust on social media. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” Kardashian tweeted. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up.”

The Revenge Body host later criticized Thompson for his involvement as well. “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY,” Kardashian added on Twitter. “If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well. … But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!