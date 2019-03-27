While Khloé Kardashian has been working through the heartbreak following the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods’ scandal, Kylie Jenner has also been struggling. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras have continued to roll, but a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that it became too much for the 21-year-old beauty mogul.

“Kylie took a little break from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians and recently got back into filming and it’s been a struggle and difficult,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it.”

As Us previously reported, a source said that “cameras are capturing the situation as it unfolds, but it’s unclear what they’ll actually end up using.”

Regardless of what airs, the E! reality show will definitely have more than enough content. On February 19, Thompson, 27, kissed Jenner’s best friend Woods, 21, at a party in Los Angeles. “At first the family thought Kylie would eventually take Jordyn back, but now they don’t think she will,” a source told Us after the drama began to unfold.

Woods spoke out about the scandal during a March 1 interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk. She revealed that while she was never alone with Thompson during the party, he kissed her – with “no passion” and “no tongue” – when she left early in the morning.

“I did as much apologizing as I could do over the phone, over the text. And until I get the opportunity to talk face-to-face, could she really feel, you know, what I was saying? But I reached out and the opportunity is there,” she said at the time. “I offered as much as I could — a lie detector test, anything, whatever makes you feel better is what I want. But at least they know it’s there.”

Following the Facebook Watch episode, Kardashian, 34, tweeted her shocked response. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up,” she wrote.

She added: “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well. This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

