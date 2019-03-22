Back on track? Jordyn Woods is traveling to London for work one month after she was wrapped up in Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s breakup.

“I am so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eylureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug ❤️,” the 21-year-old model wrote on Thursday, March 21, via Instagram. “All three lashes will be available in stores on the 25th of March!”

Woods made headlines in February after she was caught cheating with Thompson, 28, at a party in Los Angeles. She denied having sex with the NBA player during a March 1 appearance on Red Table Talk.

“[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me. … It was a kiss on the lips,” she told host Jada Pinkett Smith. “No tongue. … No making out.”

While Kardashian, 34, who shares 11-month-old daughter True with Thompson, initially slammed Woods’ interview, she later backtracked.

“Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time,” the reality star tweeted on March 2, referring to Thompson cheating on her while she was pregnant with their daughter in April 2018. “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister.”

She concluded: “But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

While Woods has stayed mum on the scandal post-Red Table Talk, the influencer “liked” a tweet about her comeback on Wednesday, March 20.

“Okay Jordyn comes back looking like a whole meal😍,” the tweet read.

Woods’ friendship with Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, is still up in the air. A source told Us earlier this month that the besties had not been in contact after the scandal.

“Kylie defended Jordyn in the beginning,” the insider revealed. “At first the family thought Kylie would eventually take Jordyn back, but now they don’t think that she will.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!