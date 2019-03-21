Back and better than ever? Jordyn Woods indulged in compliments from her fans as she seemingly tried to put her drama with Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian in the past.

The 21-year-old model “liked” a Wednesday, March 20, Twitter post from one of her loyal followers. “Okay Jordyn comes back looking like a whole meal,” the user captioned a photo of Woods, adding a heart-eye emoji.

Okay Jordyn comes back looking like a whole meal😍. pic.twitter.com/gURb6GPOjR — EMILY MINAJ👸🏾 (@awfeelingss) March 20, 2019

Kylie Jenner’s best friend made headlines in February when she was caught cheating with Thompson, 28, at a party. Woods told her side of the story during an interview on Red Table Talk, which was released on March 1. “[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me. … It was a kiss on the lips,” she claimed. “No tongue. … No making out.”

She went on to deny sleeping with the athlete. “Never a thought, never a consideration, never happened, and never will I,” she said. “And that’s why I’m willing to be put up to the test. Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need people involved to know the truth.”

Kardashian, 34, slammed Woods on Twitter after the interview’s release. “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” the reality star wrote. “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later backtracked, tweeting that “Jordyn is not to be blamed” and her breakup was “Tristan’s fault.”

Woods returned to social media on March 8 when she posted a series of selfies. She captioned the Instagram photos: “If you’re reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday.”

