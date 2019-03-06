Exclusive

Has Kylie Jenner Spoken to Jordyn Woods Since the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal?

By

Khloé Kardashian’s world was shattered when she found out Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a February 17 house party. And Jenner’s world hasn’t been the same, either. “Kylie hasn’t been speaking to Jordyn,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Woods, 21, lived with her BFF Jenner, also 21, before her indiscretion, but moved out in the days following the scandal. And while the insider notes that it might be possible for the pair to mend their relationship “at some point,” right now the makeup mogul is giving Woods the cold shoulder.

Us Weekly Cover Luke Perry Dead Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga 'Really Got Into' Their A Star Is Born Roles: They Have 'Insane Chemistry'

With reporting by Brody Brown

