Khloé Kardashian’s world was shattered when she found out Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a February 17 house party. And Jenner’s world hasn’t been the same, either. “Kylie hasn’t been speaking to Jordyn,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Woods, 21, lived with her BFF Jenner, also 21, before her indiscretion, but moved out in the days following the scandal. And while the insider notes that it might be possible for the pair to mend their relationship “at some point,” right now the makeup mogul is giving Woods the cold shoulder.

For more on how Kardashian and Jenner are coping with the betrayal, check out the video above.

With reporting by Brody Brown

