Incognito? Kylie Jenner stepped out for the first time since news broke about her best friend Jordyn Woods’ dalliance with sister Khloé Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 21, was spotted trying to keep a low profile as she shopped with friend Heather Sanders in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 21. Jenner held a red Cartier bag and a small black purse over her face. She sported a black sweatshirt and a furry brown coat.

Multiple sources told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 19, that Thompson, 27, cheated on Kardashian, 34, with Woods, 21. An insider revealed that the two were “making out” at a party on Sunday, February 17.

The Good American founder broke up with the NBA player after she confronted him about the infidelity and he admitted to it, according to a source.

Woods was not the one to come clean to her BFF either. “Kylie heard about it from Khloé, not Jordyn,” an insider exclusively told Us, noting that Kardashian “confronted Jordyn” about the cheating but “not in person.”

Another source insisted to Us that the Revenge Body host “is not mad at Kylie. That’s her sister.”

Woods lived with Jenner prior to the scandal, but multiple sources confirmed to Us on Wednesday, February 20, that the model moved out of her pal’s home following the ordeal.

The Kardashian-Jenner brood does not necessarily think the Life of Kylie alum should cut Woods out of her life. “Jordyn and Kylie are sisters and inseparable best friends. The family doesn’t expect them not to be friends anymore,” the source told Us. “Time will dictate what happens here.”

Kardashian is still hurt by the betrayal, though. “[Jordyn] was very much aware of how devastated Khloé was by Tristan’s [last] betrayal,” the insider added. “Jordyn knew so much that it’s hard for those immediately around them to wrap their minds around how she could do it.”

Thompson previously cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, now 10 months.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!