Breaking her silence. Kylie Jenner spoke out about her best friend Jordyn Woods for the first time since the model hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The Lip Kit maven was asked about Woods in an interview with The New York Times posted online on Saturday, March 30. In the story about the KarJenner family’s multimillion-dollar businesses, Jenner, 21, was quizzed about the Jordy Lip Kit, which was named in Woods’ honor, being discounted in the wake of the affair.

Jenner told reporter Amy Chozick that she had no idea that the price had been cut in half and called an employee as soon as she found out. Explaining that it had been put on sale a few weeks earlier, when the company’s packaging was switched from white to black, she said, “This is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

Woods, 21, moved out of Jenner’s home last month after the cheating scandal made headlines and the pair have not been seen together in public since. On Friday, March 29, fans speculated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was throwing shade at her former BFF by promoting a different false eyelash brand while Woods is in the U.K. doing press for her Eylure x Jordyn Woods line.

Multiple sources told Us Weekly on February 19, that Thompson was seen “making out” with Woods at a house party. Us confirmed Kardashian and the NBA star, who share 11-month-old daughter Stormi, called it quits the same day the news broke.

“Khloé is completely devastated,” an insider told Us at the time. “This is out of character for Jordyn and no one expected this to happen.”

Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, on March 1 and admitted that she drunkenly kissed the professional athlete, 27, at an afterparty on February 17. “[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me,” the model revealed. “It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out.” She also confirmed that “never” slept with the Cleveland Cavaliers center.

Jenner has been close with Woods for years. The makeup mogul even revealed in June 2018 that the model lived with her and daughter Stormi, who the KUWTK star shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“I test out most of my [makeup] on Jordyn because we live together, So I’m like, ‘Jordyn, I need you,’” Jenner told Vogue at the time. “Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows.”

The pals also worked together on a makeup collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics, which was released in September 2018. Woods gushed to Us about her friendship with Jenner at the time.

“We’re very much the same, but we’re also very different. I think that’s what makes us best friends,” Woods said. “We are always on the same page about things.”

