Tis the season to build a gingerbread house! With Christmas just a few weeks away, several stars have already taken to social media to show off their impressive array of edible holiday treats.

Kylie Jenner, for example, shared a look at her cookie home pieces and decorations via her Instagram Stories on December 5. Though the tasty mansion was far from complete, the 22-year-old’s gingerbread house kit included four cookie walls, two additional windows, icing to keep the structure together, a myriad of colorful candies to use as decorations and more.

Jenner’s gingerbread house-building session took place as she was in the midst of a snowy getaway with daughter, Stormi Webster, 22 months, and pal Yris Palmer. While the makeup mogul didn’t give her followers a peek at the finished holiday treats, we’re betting they were pretty impressive.

Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, took a slightly different approach to her gingerbread decor this year. Instead of working on a house herself or putting one together with her kiddos, the 39-year-old was given a delicious-smelling gingerbread manse by her mom, Kris Jenner, and used the two-story structure as part of the holiday display at her home. It is clearly a family tradition, as the momager has given her kids personalized gingerbread houses in previous years.

The KKW Beauty founder showed off the large house on her Instagram Stories on December 2 after baking Christmas cookies with her son, Saint West, and even warned the little one about sampling the abode, which came complete with furniture, a Christmas tree and a fireplace inside. “We’re not taking pieces of this. No,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told her 4-year-old, referring to her mom by her nickname. “Lovey will be so sad. This is decoration.”

Reese Witherspoon also took a backseat to the gingerbread house activities this year, but the 43-year-old did look on as her sons, Deacon, 16, and 7-year-old Tennessee, worked together to perfect their own festive creation. In fact, the proud mom took to her Instagram Stories to show off the building process as the boys assembled the house. “Brothers are work,” she wrote.

The siblings’ impressive finished home featured an M&M roof and Twizzler-trimmed driveway with a Hot Wheels car outside. The vehicular touch was courtesy of Tennessee, who looked to his own collection of toy cars when selecting the red ride.

