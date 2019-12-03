The Kardashian-West clan is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Monday, December 2, Kim Kardashian baked some holiday cookies and showed off her family’s white Christmas tree and epic gingerbread house.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, took to her Instagram Stories to give her followers an inside look at her holiday prep, which began with her creating some picture-perfect confections. The KKW Beauty founder showed off her holiday cookie cutters, which are shaped like snowflakes, candy canes and an array of other jolly treats.

Kardashian had some assistance in the kitchen, courtesy of one of her little ones. Though the California native didn’t show the kiddo’s face, it appears her son Saint, 3, was her sous chef and holiday helper for the day. The toddler was singing along to Christmas songs and using a rolling pin to roll out some cookie dough on the kitchen counter, while mom was in charge of the cookie cutters.

Later, the Selfish author shared a look at an apropos gift from “Lovey,” — a.k.a. her mom, Kris Jenner. “Leave it to my mom to send us the most amazing gingerbread house like she always does,” the reality star said. “If only you guys could smell this. It smells so good.”

The house, which is really more akin to a mansion, has two stories and is adorned with tasty holiday decorations as well as a gingerbread version of the famous family. In fact, there’s a cookie counterpart for Kardashian, her husband Kanye West, and the couple’s four children — North, 6, Saint, Chicago, 22 months, and 6-month-old Psalm.

The home also boasts the name of each family member written on the roof and a sweet “Merry Christmas” banner.

The E! personality then gave her fans a look inside the edible abode, which was impressively appointed with its own gingerbread furniture including a couch, chair, coffee table, fireplace and more.

Kardashian was so impressed with the gingerbread creation that she later told Saint, who has a serious sweet tooth, not to sneak a bite of it. “We’re not taking pieces of this. No,” the mother of four warned. “Lovey will be so sad. This is decoration.”

After noticing that a portion of the house was already missing, the aspiring lawyer suspected her kids were the culprits. As she put it, “They are sneaking little bites and pieces of this!”

Scroll down to see more of Kardashian’s holiday preparations, including her all-white Christmas tree!