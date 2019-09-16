Kim Kardashian knows what she likes! The reality star, who is currently only eating plant-based meals when she’s home, has an array of “favorite” foods that are super relatable.

In fact, though Kardashian doesn’t indulge too frequently, she does have a killer sweet tooth that has seemingly influenced many of her preferred eats. For example, the Skims founder has long been open and honest about her love of doughnuts.

In fact, the morning after the Met Gala in 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member even ordered two dozen mini doughnuts to her hotel room. She had actually scheduled the doughnut drop the previous day, apparently predicting she’d be in the mood for a little treat after walking the star-studded red carpet in a formfitting Thierry Mugler gown.

Kardashian is also a fan of ice cream — specifically Haagen-Dazs’ dulce de leche flavor. In 2015, she deemed the frozen dessert her “favorite thing in life.”

On the savory front, the KKW Beauty founder enjoys her fair share of ethnic eats. When asked on Instagram in August 2019 to name her “favorite food of all time,” she kept her answer short and sweet. “Mexican food is so good,” she replied.

Scroll down to see more of Kardashian’s most beloved foods!