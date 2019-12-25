No one does Christmas like the Kardashian-Jenner family! This year, the famous bunch’s annual Christmas Eve party was hosted by eldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian.

When the 40-year-old Poosh founder took over hosting duties, she truly outdid the family’s previous parties. The lavish affair was documented across the Kardashian-Jenner’s Instagram Stories, where Kim Kardashian admitted “how beautiful” the decor in Kourtney’s house was. The KKW Beauty mogul, 39, also regarded the decor as “homey,” “woodsy” and “cute.”

Sia performed her hit song “Chandelier” during the party, as seen in Kim’s stories. The Australian singer later ran into pal Kathy Griffin, who hilariously live-tweeted the entire event. Griffin posed for photos with Kim and Khloé Kardashian, revealed that Kanye West “walked inside the house with sunglasses on” and declared that Kris Jenner was the “best smelling” of the bunch.

“Seriously, there are more security guards around me than any other person at this party,” the comedian, 59, joked. “I guess they’re really concerned about my safety?”

As is tradition, everyone dressed to the nines. Kylie Jenner, for her part, twinned with her daughter Stormi, 22 months, in custom dresses from Ralph & Russo.

Last year’s gathering was hosted by the Skims designer. “Some pics from our Christmas Eve Party,” she wrote via Instagram on December 28, 2018. “[West and I] danced to ‘All Of Me’ since the last time we heard @johnlegend sing this live it was at our wedding for our first dance!”

When Kim put on the annual affair, there was drama leading up to the main event as the businesswoman asked mother Kris — who has typically been tasked with organizing the lavish party — if she could take over.

During a June 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the momager grew emotional as she noted that Kim was being “a little tough” on her but she didn’t want to “disappoint” attendees.

“I just think the kids have evolved from having it just be your friends because it’s kind of like this older party,” Kim explained to her mother. “It’s like [people the] kids won’t even know … there’s literally people we don’t know.”

Kim added, “The time has come that maybe we switch the location [of the party] and we have it here at our house. We just have a different vibe and different energy.” She also shared that “all the siblings” agreed with this sentiment.

Scroll down to see an inside look at Kourtney’s turn at hosting the family’s festive shindig!