What a trooper! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 6-year-old daughter, North, attended the family’s annual Christmas Eve party despite feeling under the weather.

“My poor baby North wasn’t feeling good on a Christmas Eve, she had the stomach flu,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, captioned a Thursday, December 26, Instagram slideshow of party pictures. “You can see she wasn’t feeling well, but she wanted to go to go to the party so badly.”

In the reality star’s social media upload, North looked down while posing for photos in her pink suit and space buns.

Her siblings, Saint, 4, Chicago, 23 months, and Psalm, 7 months, however, felt fine at the festive bash. “Saint was ready to rock and was so excited to party,” the makeup mogul explained on Instagram. “Chicago wanted to see an elf but was afraid of Santa and Psalm is a perfect angel baby.”

Earlier that same day, Kardashian shared photos of her and the rapper, 42, with their brood, captioned, “Christmas Eve 2019.”

The couple, who wed in 2014, gave their eldest daughter an extravagant gift for Christmas this year. “North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this,” the Selfish author told her Instagram followers on Christmas Eve, showing off a black jacket that once belonged to the late Grammy winner. “We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas.”

Kardashian and West won the jacket in October in the Icons & Idols: Rock ‘n’ Roll auction held by Julien’s Auctions in New York City. The pair paid $65,625 for the coat, although it was expected to bring in somewhere between $10,000 and $20,000, according to E! News.

“We had it tacked up so she can wear it and the sleeves are half tacked up so when she gets older we can untack this sleeve and it can grow with her and she can have this for her whole life,” the Los Angeles native went on to explain.

