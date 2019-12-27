



Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo with Younes Bendjima from her family’s Christmas party on Tuesday, December 24, and a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that they’ve reconciled their romance.

“Kourtney and Younes are hooking up again,” the insider reveals. “The attraction they have for each other has remained constant even when they were broken up.”

The lavish affair hosted by Kourtney was attended by her siblings Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner along with their mother, Kris Jenner, and special guests like Sia and Kathy Griffin, among others. But Kourtney confirmed through a new Instagram post that her rumored beau was also present for the occasion.

The Poosh founder, 40, snuck in a snap with Bendjima, 26, along with several other photos she took with those who attended the annual gathering. In her shot with Bendjima, the pair posed close together and the model had his arm wrapped around Kourtney’s waist.

“One of my favorite nights of the year ✨ since I was born, our tradition,” the eldest Kardashian sibling captioned the post on Friday, December 27.

Kourtney’s pic with Bendjima, who she broke up with in August 2018, comes not long after the pair visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on December 17. Bendjima documented the day of fun to his Instagram Stories, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was not pictured in. However, parkgoers tweeted about spotting the pair together.

Previously, Us exclusively confirmed that Kourtney — who shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — hung out in Miami with Bendjima on December 5. The pair were “very low-key behind the DJ booth at LIV” and “they stayed in an intimate corner where they couldn’t be seen by everyone,” a source told Us of the duo, who also ran into each other in August while out in West Hollywood.

Earlier this year, Bendjima attended Kourtney’s star-studded 40th birthday in April. An insider told Us at the time that the businesswoman “likes having Younes around because they have great sexual chemistry and it’s fun for her.”

The source continued, “She thinks he’s young and hot and has a great body and she’s in control of the situation. She has a much more refined approach to everything in her life, in terms of business and taking care of her kids and coparenting with Scott [Disick]. [She] is aware that she doesn’t want to deal with any craziness.”