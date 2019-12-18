



A spark of magic! Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima enjoyed a visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday, December 17.

The model, 26, documented the fun-filled outing on his Instagram Stories, sharing a series of posts at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and in front of a Christmas tree. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, was not seen in any of his uploads, but several fellow parkgoers tweeted about seeing the former couple at the Happiest Place on Earth. Bendjima also shared a video of himself walking behind two of the “coolest kids,” although it is unclear if either of them were Kardashian’s children.

The Disneyland trip marked the fourth time in three months that Kardashian and Bendjima, who broke up in August 2018, have been spotted together. They ran into each other during a night out in West Hollywood on August 23, and were photographed holding hands after having lunch in Los Angeles less than a month later. More recently, on December 4, they partied together while vacationing in Miami.

“Kourtney and Younes were very low-key behind the DJ booth at LIV,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They stayed in an intimate corner where they couldn’t be seen by everyone. … The whole group — including Kourtney and Younes — were dancing all night.”

The duo have not publicly commented on the current status of their relationship, but a source told Us exclusively in April that Kardashian “likes having Younes around because they have great sexual chemistry and it’s fun for her.” The source added, “She thinks he’s young and hot and has a great body and she’s in control of the situation. She has a much more refined approach to everything in her life, in terms of business and taking care of her kids and coparenting with Scott [Disick].”

The Poosh founder met the Algeria native in Paris in October 2016, one year after her split from Disick, 36, with whom she shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. She dated Bendjima until August 2018, with a source telling Us at the time that the romance simply “ran its course.” The exes stayed friends after their split, and Bendjima even attended Kardashian’s 40th birthday party in April.

Kardashian recently made headlines for feuding with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian after they slammed her for not sharing enough of her personal life on their family’s E! reality series. On the December 8 episode, Kim, 39, and Khloé, 35, followed Kourtney to a business meeting, assuming she was secretly meeting up with a new guy. The lifestyle blogger later told viewers that her sisters mistakenly think she has a “wild dating life.”