Khloe and Kim Kardashian Slam Kourtney for Not Sharing Enough on KUWTK





The clip starts after Kim, 39, and Khloé, 35 — and the KUWTK cameras — follow Kourtney, 40, to someone’s house and ask her whose residence it is. “I’m here for a meeting,” Kourtney contends. “Do you want to come inside? I’m not literally dating anybody.”

Khloé responds, “But we don’t know, because we don’t know anything about you.”

Kourtney claps back, “What if I actually was? Then what? Like, you bring the cameras here? It’s so disrespectful. … If I have boundaries, respect them. Just because you love to show every single thing …”

However, the Good American designer says it’s their “job” to share their lives on camera.

In a confessional, Kim says that Kourtney isn’t doing her fair share. “Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves, and it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” she says to the camera. “So all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more, because if we’re not sharing our loves, then what is the show?”

Khloé echoes the same point during the sisters’ chat outside the house. “You don’t give anything,” she tells Kourtney. “You coast. … You think it’s fair that you just coast through life?”

Kourtney then insists she wants to keep “certain personal things” private. “I said I would not share my relationships. That’s it,” she says. “I shared my breakdown, crying about having anxiety. I share other things. … I’m not like, ‘Turn the cameras off!’”

Then, it’s Kourtney’s turn in the confessional booth. “This is so crazy,” she says the camera. “If they wanted privacy, I would never follow them or, like, expose them.”

The Poosh founder revealed in September that she was considering quitting KUWTK, and she announced last month that she’ll be taking a step back from the show to focus on the three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed.”

Khloé, however, believes this isn’t the end of Kourtney’s KUWTK involvement. “We love Kourtney … whatever she decides to do,” she said at the time. “I feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, [but] she’ll be back. They all come back.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.