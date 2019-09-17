



Throwing in the towel? Kourtney Kardashian has thoughts about retiring from Keeping Up With the Kardashians after more than a decade on the show.

The Poosh founder, 40, addressed rumors that she’s set to quit the hit reality TV series during an interview on The Real on Monday, September 16. “So, every day is different,” she explained. “But at the current moment I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good.”

“But I definitely have my moments where [I want to],” Kardashian added. “Because I mean, life is short, and you want to be happy.”

Kardashian has starred on the megapopular E! show for 12 years alongside her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, and mom, Kris Jenner. KUWTK has documented many of Kourtney’s best life moments, including the birth of her three kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and son Reign, 4, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

While there are joyous occasions on the show such as weddings, birthdays and family vacations, the cameras also capture rough times, which include explosive sibling fights.

Most recently, Kourtney and Kim, 38, went head-to-head in a heated war of words on the Sunday, September 15, episode.

“Kim and I just got into the biggest fight. She was just going so crazy. She’s sending me the meanest text messages, you would die,” Kourtney told her friend Sarah Howard on the phone. “She’s like, ‘You’re the biggest ungrateful bitch.’ So, then I said, ‘God! You’re such a petty woman.’”

As Kourtney’s conversation continued, Khloé, 35, entered the car that they were taking to an event honoring their late father, Robert Kardashian, and seemingly mocked her sisters’ spat. “Oh, we’re still fighting? Oh, good!” the Revenge Body host quipped.

Meanwhile, the KKW Beauty founder shared her side of the story to Kris, 63. “Basically, I got into the biggest fight with Kourtney today because she just is such a bitch. Like, on another level,” Kim told the momager. “So, I called Kourtney and Kourtney, like, screamed at me on the phone.”

Though the famous family always ends up patching their relationships, Kourtney also feels the pressure to compete with siblings, including Kylie, who recently became the youngest self-made billionaire.

“I mean, probably subconsciously it makes us feels like, you know, when’s it enough? I think that’s a thing I always think to myself, ‘When is it enough?’” Kourtney said during her Real interview. “Because I don’t like missing out on certain things like doing my kids’ homework or certain after school activities.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!