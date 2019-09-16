



A little sisterly competition? Kourtney Kardashian candidly spoke about her and her sisters feeling pressured to succeed after her younger sibling, Kylie Jenner, reached billionaire status earlier this year.

“Probably subconsciously it makes us feel like when is it enough?” Kardashian, 40, said on The Real on Monday, September 16. “And I think that’s a thing I always think to myself, you know, ‘When is it enough?’ Because I don’t like missing out on certain things, like doing my kids’ homework or certain after-school activities.”

Kardashian was then asked by cohost Loni Love whether the Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami alum anticipated her family’s success as a whole, to which she responded: “We didn’t even think about it. We just kind of hit the ground running. We just, you know, did it and it happened so quickly.”

Forbes revealed in March that Jenner, 22, had earned the title of the youngest self-made billionaire. She became a force to be reckoned with in the beauty industry for her widely popular Kylie Cosmetics brand, launching her company in 2015 with the Kylie Lip Kits.

“It made me realize that I could get a new car anytime I wanted but that happiness only lasts so long,” the Life of Kylie alum said of becoming a billionaire on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 10. “I realized at a young age how important it is to find happiness in my baby now and my relationships.”

Ellen DeGeneres, 61, also asked Jenner if her sisters give her “a hard time” for being richer than them. “It’s only when we’re in a group chat talking about [how] we should go on a trip,” she explained. “And then everyone’s like, ‘Kylie? Question mark? Are you gonna pay for it?’ Just stuff like that.”

Though Kardashian has not reached billionaire status just yet, the reality TV star unveiled her lifestyle website Poosh in March. The eldest Kardashian sibling opened up about feeling pressured to start her own business when her sisters began diving into their own solo projects.

“We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, ‘Well what’s my thing?’” she explained to Glamour in an August 13 interview. “Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom.”

Kardashian said she put time into weighing out all of her options, adding: “Once I really took the time to do it, once I figured out when the time was right for me — and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me — then it became fulfilling.”

