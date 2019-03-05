Kylie Jenner now holds a title no one in her famous family — or in the world — has: The Lip Kit maven is officially the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, according to Forbes.

Thanks to her evergrowing makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, Jenner, 21, has hit the ten-figure fortune milestone. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s success is comparable to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who was 23 when he became a billionaire.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner told Forbes in a story published on Tuesday, March 5. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

The reality star credits much of the success of her makeup line — which she started in 2015 — to her already large following at the time of the launch. “It’s the power of social media,” Jenner told the publication. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

As for where she’ll go from here, the entrepreneur explained that she’s focused on adding a setting powder and bringing eyeshadows, powders and bronzers to her makeup line, which is sold in Ulta stores in all 50 states. “I see [Kylie Cosmetics] going very far,” she said. “I work really hard.”

Forbes first revealed in July 2018 that Jenner was on track to become the “youngest-ever self-made billionaire” in history. She graced the cover of the magazine’s “America’s Women Billionaires” issue, and was valued at $900 million at the time.

“I struggled for a minute with finding something to do on my own,” Jenner told the outlet of how her brand came to life, adding at the time, “Ever since I was in sixth grade, I would wear purple eyeshadow. I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident.”

