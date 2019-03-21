Who’s the boss? From models and TV personalities to movie stars and talk show hosts, many celebrities have branched out from the medium that made them famous and started their own successful companies.

Kylie Jenner is one of the most talked-about celebrity CEOs, as she was only 21 years old when she became the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, according to Forbes. The makeup mogul was criticized for the title, as she was born into a famous family, but she ultimately stood by it.

“There’s really no other word to use other than ‘self-made’ because that is the truth,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said in the Spring/Summer 2019 issue of Interview Germany. “That is the category that I fall under.”

However, Jenner did admit that she “had a huge platform and lots of fans” before she became a businesswoman, which helped her become successful.

Like the E! personality, who turned her love for beauty into a billion-dollar empire, Dr. Dre and Jay-Z took their knowledge and passion for music and made it into something huge. Dre, for his part, cofounded Beats Electronics a.k.a Beats by Dre, in 2006. Apple bough the electronics company in May 2014 for $3 billion and was the largest acquisition in the tech company’s history.

Meanwhile, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper founded the record label Roc Nation in 2008. The label, which has a multi-year partnership with Live Nation, currently represents artists including Big Sean, Jaden Smith, Rihanna and Shakira.

