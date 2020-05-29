Not so fast. Kylie Jenner fired back at Forbes’ claims about the success of Kylie Cosmetics — and she isn’t happy.

“What am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site..” the 22-year-old makeup mogul tweeted on Friday, May 29. “All i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

Jenner then quoted a line from the business magazine’s story, which was titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies — and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire.”

“‘Even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading,” she wrote.

Jenner concluded that she is doing “perfectly fine” despite Forbes’ story.

“But okay i am blessed beyond my years, i have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and i’m doing perfectly fine,” she tweeted. “I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have.”

Forbes, which named Jenner the “youngest self-made billionaire” in the world in 2019 and 2020, alleged that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and members of her team have lied about company figures and forged tax returns to “look even richer” since 2016. Forbes estimated Jenner’s personal worth sits at just below $900 million.

“Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” the publication alleged.

Jenner sold 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for $600 million in November 2019. Forbes alleged that the beauty brand’s sales are “significantly smaller” than reported.

“Revenues over a 12-month period preceding the deal: $177 million according to the Coty presentation — far lower than the published estimates at the time,” Forbes alleged on Friday. “More problematic, Coty said that sales were up 40 percent from 2018, meaning the business only generated about $125 million that year, nowhere near the $360 million the Jenners had led Forbes to believe.”

Coty has yet to comment on the story, but Us reached out to a rep for the global beauty company.

