The Fabulous Life of Billionaire Kylie Jenner: Luxury Cars, Homes and More!

Cha-ching! At the age of 21, Kylie Jenner became the youngest self-made billionaire in history.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star started selling $29 Lip Kits in 2015 when she was just 19 years old. Within three years, she sold an estimated $360 million worth of Kylie Cosmetics products (she owns a 100 percent stake in the company). The entrepreneur officially reached billionaire status in March 2019.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner — who snagged the youngest-ever title from Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook cofounder who reached a ten-figure fortune at age 23 — told Forbes at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

The reality star’s empire includes a distribution deal with Ulta Beauty and a skincare line. She has also filed trademarks for possible hair and baby products. On top of all that, she boasts over 142 million followers on Instagram, nearly 30 million on Twitter and countless more on Snapchat.

“It’s the power of social media,” Jenner told Forbes, crediting her brand’s mega success to the fan-favorite platforms. “I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.”

Of course, the former Life of Kylie star has her über-famous family to thank too. Mom Kris Jenner, dad Caitlyn Jenner and siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all have empires of their own, as does Kylie’s rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

In honor of her 22nd birthday, scroll down to take a look at Kylie’s fabulous life!