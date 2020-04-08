Kylie Jenner Named Youngest Self-Made Billionaire for 2nd Year in a Row

Keeping her crown! Kylie Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire for the second year running.

Forbes announced its annual Billionaires ranking on Wednesday, April 8, and the 22-year-old makeup mogul still reigns at the top of the chart as the leader of only 10 billionaires under the age of 30. While the publication notes that Jenner had “a lot of help from her famous family,” they couldn’t deny that the reality TV star built her own empire.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder first found her place as No. 1 on the prestigious Forbes list in March 2019, eight months before she sold more than half of her business to Coty Inc. After securing her impressive title at the age of 21 last year, Jenner admitted that she never predicted her brand to take off in such a major way.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” she told Forbes at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Following her historic achievement, fans grew skeptical over whether Jenner was truly “self-made” when she comes from such a notorious family with massive followings. Despite criticism, Jenner proudly defended her title and said “there’s really no other word to use” in that scenario — even though it’s a “special case.”

“I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15,” she explained to Interview Germany in March 2019. “I used 100 percent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited … and I am very proud of that.”

As her platform continued to grow, the Life of Kylie star admitted that her sisters — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — often tease her over her billionaire status.

“When we’re in a group chat talking about where we should go for a trip, they’re like, ‘Kylie? You going to pay for it?'” Kylie joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2019. “They’re all really proud of me, for sure.”

Even though Kylie feels the “sister love” from her older siblings, Kourtney, 40, admitted that her sister’s feat is a lot to live up to for the rest of the family. “Probably subconsciously it makes us feel like when is it enough,” the Poosh founder said during an appearance on The Real. “And I think that’s a thing I always think to myself, you know, ‘When is it enough?'”