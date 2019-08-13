



Coming to terms. It’s no secret that the business-savvy Kardashian-Jenner siblings are successful in their endeavors, but Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she initially struggled to find what she wanted to do as her younger sisters went on to pursue passion projects of their own.

“We used to do all of our projects together, so when we started splitting up and doing our own, I think I felt like, ‘Well what’s my thing?’” Kardashian, 40, told Glamour in a Tuesday, August 13, interview. “Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom.”

The eldest Kardashian sibling then revealed that she “didn’t want to take on something else” beyond motherhood, but set time aside to consider all her options. “Once I really took the time to do it, once I figured out when the time was right for me — and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me — then it became fulfilling,” she added.

Kardashian’s sisters have all created identities that are uniquely their own. Kim Kardashian launched KKW Beauty in 2017 and is currently working toward pursuing a career in law, which she said would cause her to “give up being Kim K” in the years to come. Khloé Kardashian cofounded Good American in 2016 and hosts the E! series Revenge Body. Kendall Jenner has become a high-profile supermodel, and the baby of the family, Kylie Jenner, was deemed the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes due to sales from her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kourtney finally found her place within the lifestyle space when she launched Poosh — named after a nickname she uses for 7-year-old daughter Penelope. The website has drawn comparisons to another lifestyle site, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop. Like the Academy Award winner’s $250 million business, it has also had its share of criticism for its content.

The reality TV star revealed she is using negative feedback as a tool for improvement, telling Glamour: “I’m into highs and lows. So we’re putting that out there and seeing what people grasp.”

Kourtney has addressed how she’s come into her own with the launch of Poosh before. In April, she explained to WWD why she has enjoyed working on the project.

“I feel so inspired and excited. When I’m really into something, I get really into it,” she told WWD at the time. “My brain is always going and thinking and I’m a perfectionist, too, which I think is why having a really good team is important to me because I need people working with me that are just as much perfectionist as I am.”

