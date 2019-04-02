Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle site Poosh launched today, April 2, and it is full of all kinds of buzzy tips ranging from how to look good naked to Kris Jenner’s advice on how to be a boss.

Similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, Poosh is a lifestyle site that, according to the “About” page, provides “a modern guide to living your best life.” But instead of going an earthy and bohemian route, in true Kardashian form, Poosh hopes to make a healthy lifestyle “sexy” and “cool.”

With balance in mind, the site is forgoing the all or nothing approach and helping modern women without “preaching or judging.” Ideally, the goal is to help “educate, motivate, create and curate a modern lifestyle” that can be achievable for all.

Targeting four main categories of health and wellness, life and style, home and entertainment and the Kardashian family, the 39-year-old’s site dives into just about anything people would ask for her advice on from butt workouts to products she loves.

But instead of just using what she’s picked up in her years as an international celebrity, she also uses her A-list status to talk to other insiders who can provide their various expertise. For instance, she spoke with Beyoncé and Ariana Grande’s makeup artist Rokael Lizama on how to get fuller lips. She also had an open and candid conversation with her momager on how to be a badass businesswoman.

So from tips on how to look Kardashian-hot naked to Kourtney’s one pre-night out skincare ritual, keep scrolling to see the top five things we learned from Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh.