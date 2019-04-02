During the season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner showed a sneak peak of their upcoming KKW fragrance collaboration. And we have to say the little teaser has gotten Us super excited.

The KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics founders sat down to go over fragrance samples as well as packaging to help them choose the look and feel of their joint perfume.

Small sample size bottles sat on the table across from the two makeup moguls with the labels reading Givaudan, the same fragrance house Kim has used for past scents. Spraying the different picks on test strips, the sisters sniffed the options and discussed their favorites. “I feel like it has potential,” Kim said after Kylie had already settled on another one as her favorite. But after another whiff she seemed to agree.

We don’t know the different notes they were sampling or what they all smell like, but we do know a bit about the bottle’s design thanks to the show. At one point during the clip, the 38-year-old picked up a pink bottle shaped like a giant pair of lips. Because of course Kylie’s first foray into perfume would include some sort of lip reference. After all, the kits are what made the 21-year-old Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire!

News of this collaboration first made waves when the older of the two sisters confirmed the rumor on Ashley Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast. “I’m so excited. I have a fragrance coming out early next year with Kylie,” she told the model. “Kylie only wears my fragrances. She’s always loved them and has always collected them in her room since she was little and when I started. She’s my biggest supporter on that, so I’m excited for that collab.”

With this clip shot back in September, the fragrance we’ll all be likely to get a sniff very soon!

