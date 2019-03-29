A-listers just want products that work, no matter the cost. With access to the best of the best, at times this means pricey picks. But every now and then they’ll rave about something that’s super affordable. One of those for many is Bio Oil.

This treatment oil that’s been around since the ‘80s has a huge celebrity following that includes Priyanka Chopra, Natalie Portman and even Kate Middleton. Most recently, it was reported that Meghan Markle hopped on the budget-buy bandwagon to keep stretch marks at bay during her first pregnancy.

Karlie Kloss Uses a Spoon to Curl Her Lashes and It’s Pure Genius

But she isn’t the only international superstar to turn to this $12 oil for unwanted post-baby stretch marks. Kim Kardashian praised the product on her website back in April 2018, saying that when she was pregnant she applied it “like crazy.” “It just makes my skin glow, and it has so many benefits,” she wrote in the post. “If you have a scar or stretch marks, you just massage the oil onto the area two times a day.”

Her sisters Kourtney and Khloé have also shared their love this multitasker. In a post back in July 2016, Khloé said she uses it as part of her anti-aging routine. The year before she wrote that she “lays this stuff on really thick at night, [goes] to bed, and lets it work its magic.”

Kristin Chenoweth also uses it to target wrinkles. “For my eyes, I use Bio-Oil,” she told Allure. “I also put a little bit around my mouth, where wrinkles are starting to show.”

So what’s all the hype about? Packed with vitamins A and E, Bio Oil can be used to diminish scars, lighten stretch marks, hydrate the skin, even out skin tone and prevent aging. And it really does work! As if all this wasn’t enough, its blend of lavender, calendula, rosemary, and chamomile oils deliver a light smell that’s absolutely lovely.

Now excuse us while we go stock up on this celebrity must-have!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!