Leave it to Kylie Jenner, Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics line, to birth the world’s youngest burgeoning makeup artist. In an Instagram Story clip, Stormi Webster is showing signs that she may be following in her mom’s lipstick- and foundation-loving footsteps.

From Meghan Markle to Kim Kardashian, A-Listers Just Cannot Get Enough Of Bio Oil

The 21-year-old posted a video of her and her daughter on Monday, April 1. As the two pose in the mirror, the 1-year-old proves quite the scene stealer. As the Kylie Cosmetics founder zooms in her little girl adorably and enthusiastically waved around a makeup brush.

It’s not long before she smacks the tool into the camera, prompting the Lip Kit creator to call out, “ow.”

In the next video, she writes, “my baby is getting so big.” Listening to the quick clip, it seems like youngest Jenner is trying to teach her to how say brush as she slowly pronounces the word.

At 14-months, the little Stormi is proving to be a mini-fashionista. Earlier on Monday, Jenner posted a photo and video to Instagram that showed her daughter carrying a little pink Birkin bag. “She won’t let go of that purse,” Jenner wrote in the Instagram caption accompanying the video.

Kardashian Hairstylist Justine Marjan Shares Her Secret for Faking a Wet Hair Look

Paired with a gold sandals and a crocheted onesie, Stormi makes her way down some stairs thanks to her dad Travis Scott’s help. When she hits the grass she takes off running, bag still securely on her shoulder.

Something as luxe as a Birkin may seem extreme to give a wee one, but this isn’t the first time a Kardashian kid has rocked pricey designer handbag. In January, Kim Kardashian bought eight Louis Vuitton handbags for all of the baby girls in the family include True Thompson, Dream, Stormi and her two girls.

Seems Stormi is having no trouble keeping up with her fellow Kardashians-Jenners!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!