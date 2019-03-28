From Beyoncé to the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, celebs are all about the wet hair look (you know, strands that give the illusion of being just-out-the-shower when, in reality, they are actually just styled to have that all-day damp effect) on the red carpet, but recreating shiny, textured tresses without the help of a celeb glam squad can easily result in crunchy, gel-coated waves that call to the mind the regrettable scrunched styles of the early 2000s.

But, not to fret, celeb hair guru Justine Marjan (a.k.a. Khloé Kardashian, Olivia Culpo and Kristin Cavallari’s go-to girl) took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, to share a few of her tips for ensuring your ‘do stays looking wonderfully wet all day long.

“I’ve been getting a lot of DMs about #wethair 💦,” she captioned her pic of Kardashian from the spring 2019 Good American activewear campaign. In the sexy snap, the reality star sports sweaty-looking (in a good way!) strands that have the perfect tousled texture.

As it turns out, Marjan recommends adding body in the form of waves, curls and bends *before* applying any gels or oils. The ghd ambassador said she first uses the brand’s Classic Curl Iron to “build texture” on “small sections” of hair.

After creating the desired effect, it is time to get wet — but not literally! Marjan shared that she then uses a “gel or oil brush” to achieve a shiny finish. “I’m really just creating the illusion of a wet finish,” she admitted of her technique. “So it won’t dry out.”

Speaking of gels, they’ve come a long since their gloopy grooming days. Today’s formulas are lightweight, malleable and come in different finishes depending on your preference. From matte putties and pastes to gleaming liquids, we’re fans of the Wella EIMI Shape Me Memory Hair Gel and Fatboy Tough Guy Water Wax for light-reflective locks that read shiny not greasy.

