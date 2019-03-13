With less than a month to go until Coachella, celeb mane woman Justine Marjan (a.k.a. one of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s go-to stylists) has once again teamed up with the accessories gurus at Kitsch on a line of blingy hair clips that are sure to take over your Instagram feed in no time.

Following the success of her debut collection in November 2018, Marjan is back with five new jewel-encrusted styles that make a statement — literally. Just as the initial drop featured hair pins with words like “glam,” “damn,” “drippin” and more, the latest launches have #GirlPower mantras like “boss,” “icon” and “vibes” in a new gothic font — though the bling factor remains the same.

On Instagram, Marjan shared that the capsule (that also includes ‘90s-inspired bedazzled snap clips) is made with “industrial grade materials and hematite crystal,” which means the hair pieces are (a) “super sparkly” and (b) “energetically grounding [and] healing.”

“I had so much fun working on these pieces and this shoot,” she captioned a pic of fierce clip-adorned updo on Tuesday, March 12. “Can’t wait to see all the looks you do mixing and matching the pieces.”

The hair pro’s love of hair accessories is no secret. At the 2019 Oscars, she upgraded E! correspondent Kristin Cavallari’s wavy mane with a smattering of black Kitsch bobby pins, while Ashley Graham rocked a beautiful ballerina bun complete with tiny velvet bows for the occasion. During New York Fashion Week in February, the TRESemmé ambassador upgraded the models’ simple low ponytails at Christian Siriano with silver chains — and that’s just what’s she’s dreamed up in the last month.

From blingy blowouts to shimmering updos, there is no limit to the looks that can be created with hair accessories, and Marjan’s new collection pretty much guarantees you’ll be seeing sparkly hairstyles everywhere from the red carpet to the deserts of festival season for the foreseeable future.

Keep scrolling to shop the new Kitsch x Justine Marjan hair accessories (oh, and if you happened to miss out on the first drop last fall, the entire line has been restocked at MyKistch.com)!