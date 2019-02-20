

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin caught up with Kardashian hairstylist (and repeat guest) Justine Marjan. The celebrity stylist is behind some of the hottest hairstyles you see on trendsetters like Khloe Kardashian. She even launched her own sparkly hair accessories line.

Catching up right after Marjan finished her last New York Fashion Week show, the crew talked all about runway trends and how the hair guru created one of the most epic looks of the season.

“My favorite show was definitely the Christian Siriano ponytail I did with chains in it,” she said. “It was just so fun and different. And you know I love putting accessories in hair.”

She talked about how she worked closely with Siriano to create the look. They wanted to keep it sleek and unassuming in the front but then in the back, hit you with the element of surprise with the chic chains. The key was to make it look like the chain was actually growing out of the models’ heads. So instead of securing it at the base, she hid it within the ponytail. But how did she do that? You’ll just have to listen to find out! (Hint: It involves a braid!)

For more of New York Fashion week hair trends, sleek-hair tips and chic updo tricks make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

