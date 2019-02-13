We are all about that hair! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest mane news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair gurus’ ‘do dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair care, color and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin caught up with celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton. As the pro behind the mile-long tresses of Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and more, the mane man is a master at red carpet glamour — and he’s breaking down J. Lo’s fierce 2019 Grammys looks.

Jaws dropped when the “Jenny From the Block” singer hit the red carpet in her jewel-encrusted Ralph & Russo couture gown and matching wide-brimmed hat. Appleton said that the songstress initially questioned whether she should do much with her hair considering all that was going on with the blingy ensemble, but he believed it was important to “give the people what the want” (i.e. create a mile-long ponytail that is all kinds of glam).

“It was really understated [editor’s note: by J. Lo standards, anyway],” he said. “But when she turned around it looked good and sort of added something to the outfit.”

But that wasn’t all Appleton and Lopez had in store for the night. For her tribute to Motown performance, the songstress rocked a bouncy blowout that the pro admitted he didn’t have much time to work on. Oh, and she ended the night with a super sexy afterparty look she shared on Instagram.

For more of the week’s hair news, tips and tricks — including Appleton’s favorite backstage products — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

