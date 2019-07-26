Kourtney Kardashian Sent This Luxe Duffel Bag to Her Sisters and Friends





There’s nothing like a weekend getaway to refresh your mind, body and soul. Besides a longer vacation, of course! Whether we’re in the midst of planning a mini road trip or a multi-week journey across the globe, there’s always one activity that comes first: packing. We’ll admit, it’s not always our favorite activity ever, but maybe we’ve just been missing the right bag!

We’ll be astounded by how easy traveling can be with the Paravel Main Line Duffel at our side. This duffel is so game-changing that even Kourtney Kardashian included it in her Poosh Summer Present, which is a curation of her “must-have in-flight and destination essentials.” She shared it with all of her best friends, including Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and, of course, her Kardashian/Jenner sisters. Now it’s our turn to share it with you!

See it: Get the Main Line Duffel for just $285 at Paravel!

Shoppers are calling this luxury bag “elegant” and “stunning” — the perfect companion for traveling. It has the lightest weight of any Paravel luggage, but its strength and capacity are heavy duty. This way, even when we pack three extra shirts, another pair of jeans and about a dozen extra pairs of underwear, it won’t be an issue. We’ll even have some room left over for new pieces we want to bring back home with us!

This bag is made of either Paravel’s signature cotton canvas or satin-finish nylon, both of which the brand identifies as “travel-proof.” These materials are water-resistant, so any spills won’t be a big issue. They’re also super durable, so if we need to plop our duffel down on the ground while waiting for a taxi at the airport, we don’t need to worry about damaging it. This bag will only make traveling easier, not harder!

This bag has a leather trim and top handles, as well as a removable woven shoulder strap for a hands-free experience when we’re traveling with multiple pieces of luggage at a time. On the inside we’ll find a gorgeous navy lining and two interior zip pockets for organization heaven!

See it: Get the Main Line Duffel for just $285 at Paravel!

To keep all of our belongings snug and organized, we can turn to the two-way, lockable zipper. When zipped, we can store our duffel in the trunk of our car or overhead on a plane and not worry about our belongings spilling out every time we hit a bump. And yes, you read that right — this duffel meets TSA carry-on requirements, so we can keep it on the plane with us!

One thing we truly love about this duffel is the add-on option to have it personalized. We can choose up to three letters to have either hand-painted or appliquéd onto the front so no one else can try to claim that it’s theirs. The options don’t end there, though. Instead of letters, we can also choose to personalize our bag with hand-painted emojis! Options include an adorable whale, a peace sign, a palm tree, a pineapple and more! Serious vacation vibes!

This duffel is currently available in three colors: Domino Black, which is actually a super light grey shade with black leather, Derby Black, which is all black everything (plus golden hardware) and Scout Tan, a neutral bag with darker tan leather. Choose a color and prepare to travel in style, leaving every last worry behind!

See it: Get the Main Line Duffel for just $285 at Paravel!

Not your style? Check out more bags available at Paravel here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!