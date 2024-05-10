Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The weather’s getting warmer, and summer’s just about here. That means it’s time to head off on a nice vacation to kick off the season. But whether you want to go on a quick trip or a lengthy globe-trotting adventure, you’re going to need a great bag to take with you, especially one that works as a carry-on.

Choosing travel bags and weekender options can be a bit difficult, however, if you’re looking to save some cash on what’s out there. Luckily, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks to help you keep some of that hard-earned money in your bank account while scoring a great bag to take with you on your next adventure. Go see the world with a bag that fits your personality and nees, jet-setter!

10 Best Deals on Travel Bags Today

1. Packing Cubes: Gather all your things into a set of neat packing cubes that can hold everything you need to take with you and then some – just $17!

2. Classy Duffel Bag: This sturdy and attractive duffel bag comes in multiple colors and has room for up to a week’s worth of belongings – just $21!

3. Light Pink Backpack: Try a rugged backpack instead of a weekender or duffle bag, which comes in a gorgeous pink and plenty of pockets to hold everything you need – just $20!

4. Duffel with Pockets: This oversized duffel has plenty of exterior pockets so you can put all your most important items front and center for easy access – just $23!



5. Sling Bag: This attractive sling bag is a great alternative to typical pieces of luggage or carry-ons and you can wear it like a crossbody bag – just $21!



6. Foldable Carry-on: This lightweight bag can be folded up into a square and put away when you aren’t using it, but it has tons of space when you need it – just $10!

7. Quilted Duffle: Show off with this fancy-looking quilted duffel with a ton of space and a body that looks just like a travel trunk – just $43!

8. Travel Set: Go wild with this animal print set of travel bags, which has one of everything you need when you head out – just $50!

9. Packable Tote: This simple tote bag is the perfect option for a weekend trip with its no-frills yet reliable design – just $18!

10. Anti-Theft Shoulder Bag: Keep thieves out of your belongings while carrying all you need from point A to point B – just $37!