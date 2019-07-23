We Love These Jeans From Khloe Kardashian’s Denim Brand





Jeans are the ultimate everyday bottoms and almost every clothing company makes them, so why does it seem impossible to actually find a pair that fits us properly? Everything is too loose at the waist and too tight at the thighs, or vice versa. Don’t even get Us started when it comes to chafing, stretched-out fabric and hems that reach past our toes. With all of these potential issues, we need a denim brand we can trust, and by “we,” we mean everybody, not just some of us. We need Good American!

The Good American Good Curve High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans are just one example of what makes the brand’s jeans so innovative, creative, comfortable and stylish. As most of us may already know, Khloe Kardashian founded this denim brand alongside Emma Grede back in 2016 after the two discussed their own issues with finding a solid pair of jeans, and it’s been history ever since. This is a great time to be a part of that history!

See it: Get the Good American Good Curve High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans for just $179 at Nordstrom!

Kardashian perfectly explained the two founders’ motivation for creating such an inclusive, body-positive brand: “Whenever we bought new jeans, it was hard for us to find a pair that fit our body types, and even when we did they’d always need alterations. We knew if we both had this problem, there must be tons of girls who did too. So we set out to make a denim line that’s sexy and flattering, and made to fit you – not the other way round.”

The concept of fashion fitting us, rather than the other way around, is a heavy theme in Good American pieces. The brand is well known for its wide size range and focus on creating shapes and fits for women who traditionally can’t find denim brands that cater to their body type. Hence details in these jeans like the brand’s signature contoured waistband, designed to avoid gapping!

Shoppers love how these jeans are not only insanely comfortable, but still right on-trend and extremely flattering, as expected from a brand run by a Kardashian! They say they fit like a glove, and are so excited to have finally found a pair of jeans that fits at first try-on!

These jeans are super stretchy for movement, but won’t stretch out easily, and have a five pocket style with a zip fly and button closure. We’re big fans of the light fading and distressed details, as well as the belt loops. Anything that helps us to accessorize!

Shopping Good American already makes us feel great about ourselves, but there’s something else that will make us feel even better. The denim brand donates to Step Up, an organization that supports young girls from under-resourced communities, helping them to fulfill their potential, perhaps so they can found their own business someday!

Prepare to be shocked by just how comfortable and flattering jeans can really be when you try these on! Let’s go!

