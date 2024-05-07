I Found the Breeziest Dress of the Summer for Just $50 at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for a gorgeous going out dress that can take you from Saturday night clubbing to Monday morning at work? There are few pieces that can pull this off so fantastically, so when you find one, it’s best that you latch on and grab it when you can. When looking for the perfect tube dress to throw on and go for an upcoming trip, naturally I had to check out what was going at the top of the sales list at Amazon. That’s when I stumbled on to a standout breezy dress that I knew I’d be adding to my closet posthaste.

I couldn’t add the Zesica Smocked Tiered Mini Dress to my cart fast enough. At just $50 on sale, it’s everything I want in a flouncy, fluttery summer dress and then some. Just look at it. First off, it comes in a ridiculous 28 colors, from bright mint green to a neon pink and then plenty of neutrals with it. It’s a wide range of shades to fit nearly any taste when it comes to fashion, and that’s something I can get behind. So I went ahead and bought a nice black version of the dress, and it’s kind of been the standard for my summer dress code so far.

Get the Zesica Smocked Tiered Midi Dress for just $50 at Amazon!

It goes on like a T-shirt, and even kind of resembles one. But where it triumphs over other dresses is its flouncy, fluttery sleeves and tiered skirt. It’s lightweight, and the elastic waist moves with you – I feel like it contours to my body – so you feel very “taken in” when you put it on. It’s super breezy with its crew neck, playful frills, and feminine look. You put it on, and you’re ready to start twirling around. Or that could just be me.

This is such a beautiful and affordable dress that you won’t know what to do with yourself when you finally get yours. Wear it to a brunch, take it to the beach and wear it over your swimsuit as a cover-up, or just pair it with some tights for a fun date dress. You’ll feel super comfortable, supportive, and most importantly, gorgeous! Be sure to grab yours today.

