With the icky transitional weather, we’ve all been facing — meaning it’s cold and rainy one day and a sunny scorcher the next — your hair can show signs of dullness. Whether you’re dealing with brittle ends or a lack of luster, our hair can tell how we’re feeling before we open our mouths. If you need a way to fix your tresses, we have you covered. Nicole Kidman, known for starring in movies like Eyes Wide Shut and Moulin Rouge, knows how to take care of and manage her beautiful hair. We found her favorite hair oil for just $45 at Amazon — so run and add it to your cart now!

For the 2024 Met Gala, Kidman’s stylist, Adir Abergel, used a variety of Virtue products that helped Kidman give her hair its signature glow. We loved her look so much that we wanted to help you get it!

This Virtue Labs Women’s Healing Oil could be the answer to revitalizing your dull hair. It uses a blend of Tocopherol — a natural form of vitamin E that helps to neutralize free radicals created from exposure to UV light or pollution, Kalahari melon seed oil — to protect hair from environmental damage and nurtures dry, brittle and damaged hair and Tahitian gardenia flower — to strengthen weak and damaged hair. Further, this hair oil is sulfate-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free and vegan.

Get the Virtue Labs Women's Healing Oil for $45 at Amazon!

To use this hair oil, you should first shake the bottle up to make sure the ingredients aren’t separated and mixed well. Then, pump a few drops into your hand and work it through damp or dry hair. Finally, style your hair as you see fit!

If you’re still on the fence, don’t be! In a Consumer Perception Study of 50 women who used this oil, 100% of women said their hair was immediately shinier, and 94% of women felt their hair looked repaired after one use. So, trust Us, your tresses are in good hands!

While reviewing and gushing over this oil, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I love this product! The oil is so sheer and goes on your hair with ease — no greasy texture or hair! The smell is divine, and it makes your hair shiny! I love it!” Another reviewer said, “By far the best hair oil I have ever used. It is lightweight and doesn’t leave hair greasy looking. It smells fantastic.”

Furthermore, if you’re looking for a new hair oil that will help you tame your tresses, this Nicole Kidman-approved option could do the trick!

Please note, prices are accurate as of May 18, 2024, but may be subject to change.

