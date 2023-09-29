If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Best Hair Oils to Revive Your Hair
Hair oils are known for stimulating hair growth and addressing a wide range of hair concerns. They not only benefit the appearance of our hair, but they also help protect it from styling damage. Guess our grandmothers weren’t wrong when they nagged us about applying oil.
Applying any hair oil at a superficial level won’t give you the effect you are looking for. If you truly want to reap the benefits of hair oil, you should learn how to use it accurately and choose one that suits your hair type. Here, you’ll find a roundup of the top-rated hair oils in 2023, along with tips on how to oil your hair the right way.
Finding Your Next Hair Oil: A Buyer’s Guide
If you want a way to give your hair the love and care it deserves, hair oil is the perfect choice. After all, oiling your hair certainly makes it healthy and shinier. Unfortunately, there are so many options available that choosing the right one can become very difficult. To help you, here is a detailed buying guide to take you in the right direction.
Types of Hair Oil
Coconut Oil
Coconut oil is a popular hair care product that is commonly used in South Asia to nourish dry and brittle hair. Virgin coconut oil is rich in lauric acid (a fatty acid) and has a strong affinity for hair protein. This means it penetrates the shaft of the hair easily, without causing any protein loss. It deep conditions your hair providing natural protection and returning its shine. With its low molecular weight, coconut hair oil is a great choice for all hair types.
Sesame Oil
While it may not be as popular, sesame oil is also beneficial in reducing frizziness and preventing split ends. With its vitamin B1, calcium, copper, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, manganese, and zinc-rich composition, sesame oil provides nourishment to your scalp and smoothes the hair shaft.
Argan Oil
More commonly known as Moroccan oil, argan oil is rich in antioxidants, vitamins A, C, E, and omega-3 fatty acids. It is a natural conditioner that hydrates your hair from deep within, helping make it stronger and healthier.
Jaborandi Oil
Jaborandi is a herbal plant found in the tropical forests of South America. This option is more therapeutic in nature than other oils and actually promotes hair growth. It nourishes your dry scalp and prevents your hair from premature graying.
Almond Oil
Almond oil may be more viscous than coconut oil, but it is certainly lighter than sesame oil. It is rich in beneficial nutrients like vitamins B, K, and E, which reduce oxidative stress and support hair growth.
Moringa Oil
Moringa oil is a great option for dry hair. It is rich in oleic acid which moisturizes your hair to make it soft and more manageable. You should not apply it directly to your hair by itself, so make sure to use carrier oil as well.
Amla Oil
Alma is a popular ingredient in many hair care products. Its oil is rich in hair-friendly ingredients that calm and soothe your scalp. As a bonus, its soothing cooling effect helps you relax.
Choosing Hair Oil According to Your Hair Type
Just as there are various types of skin, there are different types of hair as well. You should understand that each oil has its own nutrients and not every hair oil will suit your scalp. Here is how to choose the right one according to your hair type.
Normal Scalp and Hair
Normal scalps and hair do well with oils like almond oil, amla oil, and jojoba oil. Since such hair is not very oily or dry, these oils provide just the right amount of moisturization to preserve its health and shine.
Dry Scalp and Hair
People with dry scalps and hair have coarse, brittle strands with roughness and split ends. Moisturizing oils like coconut oil, castor oil, and olive oil work wonders on such hair. Coconut oil hydrates your scalp and helps prevent split ends. Olive oil moisturizes the strands to make them more manageable. If you don’t mind the smell, mustard oil can also prove to be immensely beneficial for dry scalps and hair.
Oily Scalp and Hair
If your hair and scalp are already very oily, heavy oils like castor oil, mustard oil, and coconut oil will be too much. Instead, you should try lighter oils like lavender oil, argan oil, or jojoba oil that moisturize your scalp without making it greasy. You can also look into getting a hair serum that is hydrating with a non-greasy texture.
Scalp with Dandruff
Dandruff is a stubborn hair condition. You can address it with oils like almond oil, lavender oil, or castor oil. Try adding 10 to 12 drops of neem oil or tea tree essential oil; they are rich in antifungal and antibacterial properties, so they’ll help eliminate dandruff.
The Right Way to Oil Your Hair
Oiling is a way to pamper your hair, so you should treat it as such. Many people simply apply a small quantity of hair oil in a superficial manner, but that’s not the right way to go about it. Follow the step-by-step guide given below to shower your hair with some TLC.
Choose Your Hair Oil
The first thing you have to figure out is the hair oil you are going to use. If you are using regular oil like coconut oil or almond, you can proceed to apply them as is. If you want to treat your hair with the goodness of essential oils, you’ll need a carrier oil, like coconut oil, olive oil, or jojoba oil to dilute them.
Essential oils are quite concentrated and can trigger an allergic reaction if used as is. Mix 15 drops of your favorite essential oil into a few teaspoons of your chosen carrier oil to achieve the recommended 2.5% dilution.
Heat Oil
This step is optional. You can and should use hair oil treatments even if you don't have time to heat beforehand. Heat the oil in a microwave-safe bowl for a few seconds. Warm oil deeply penetrates your hair to provide nourishment inside the hair cuticle. It also helps seal the moisture in so your scalp becomes healthy.
Massage Into Your Scalp and Hair
Take an adequate quantity of warm oil and gently massage it into your scalp. Use a circular motion to spread the oil evenly all over your scalp. Continue for about 10 to 15 minutes. When you are done with the scalp, work your way towards the end. Be careful to use gentle motions.
Rinse Out the Excess Oil
Rinse the remaining oil thoroughly with room temperature or cold water. Remember, you can keep the oil on for a few hours, but don’t leave it in your hair for too long!
Detailing the Best Hair Oils of 2023
Cliganic Hair Oil
Pros
- Imported from Morocco
- 100% pure and natural
- Suitable for skin, nails, and hair
Cons
- Application can be difficult
VERB Hair Oil
Pros
- Simple and easy to apply
- Smooths frizz without weighing hair down
- Promotes healthy shine
Cons
- Not everyone likes its smell
Moroccanoil Hair Oil
Pros
- Gives your hair a healthy sheen
- Works on color-treated hair too
- Contains no unpleasant smells
Cons
- Contains lots of chemicals
GreenIVe Hair Oil
Pros
- Rich in nutrients that promote hair growth
- Free of preservatives and additives
- Soothes the scalp and reduces hair fall
Cons
- Thicker than other hair oils
OUAI Hair Oil
Pros
- Suitable for dry and wet hair
- Beneficial for all hair types
- Has a lovely scent
Cons
- A bit expensive
People Also Ask
-
Q: When should I use hair oil?
A:You can use oil to hydrate your hair deeply before washing it. It’s also great for taming your unmanageable hair before styling. Additionally, you can apply oil to your dry hair for moisturization, and to wet hair when you want to seal the moisture in.
-
Q: How long should I leave oil in my hair?
A:Generally, it is recommended not to leave oil in your hair for more than six to eight hours. If left for too long, it will form a sticky layer on your scalp that not only clogs the pores but also attracts dirt and other airborne particles.
-
Q: Should I leave my hair oil in overnight?
A:No, you should not. This can make your hair attract dust and other particles from your pillow and bed, as well as become sticky and oily. Ultimately, this can cause a range of hair problems, including hair loss.
-
Q: Should I apply oil on wet hair?
A:Yes, it’s absolutely okay to apply oil on wet hair. Doing so will protect your hair so it does not frizz up. Oiling your wet hair also helps trap the moisture inside your hair so it dries to its natural, subtly shiny version.
