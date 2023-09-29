Best Hair Oils to Revive Your Hair

Finding Your Next Hair Oil: A Buyer’s Guide If you want a way to give your hair the love and care it deserves, hair oil is the perfect choice. After all, oiling your hair certainly makes it healthy and shinier. Unfortunately, there are so many options available that choosing the right one can become very difficult. To help you, here is a detailed buying guide to take you in the right direction.

Types of Hair Oil Coconut Oil Coconut oil is a popular hair care product that is commonly used in South Asia to nourish dry and brittle hair. Virgin coconut oil is rich in lauric acid (a fatty acid) and has a strong affinity for hair protein. This means it penetrates the shaft of the hair easily, without causing any protein loss. It deep conditions your hair providing natural protection and returning its shine. With its low molecular weight, coconut hair oil is a great choice for all hair types. Sesame Oil While it may not be as popular, sesame oil is also beneficial in reducing frizziness and preventing split ends. With its vitamin B1, calcium, copper, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, manganese, and zinc-rich composition, sesame oil provides nourishment to your scalp and smoothes the hair shaft. Argan Oil More commonly known as Moroccan oil, argan oil is rich in antioxidants, vitamins A, C, E, and omega-3 fatty acids. It is a natural conditioner that hydrates your hair from deep within, helping make it stronger and healthier. Jaborandi Oil Jaborandi is a herbal plant found in the tropical forests of South America. This option is more therapeutic in nature than other oils and actually promotes hair growth. It nourishes your dry scalp and prevents your hair from premature graying. Almond Oil Almond oil may be more viscous than coconut oil, but it is certainly lighter than sesame oil. It is rich in beneficial nutrients like vitamins B, K, and E, which reduce oxidative stress and support hair growth. Moringa Oil Moringa oil is a great option for dry hair. It is rich in oleic acid which moisturizes your hair to make it soft and more manageable. You should not apply it directly to your hair by itself, so make sure to use carrier oil as well. Amla Oil Alma is a popular ingredient in many hair care products. Its oil is rich in hair-friendly ingredients that calm and soothe your scalp. As a bonus, its soothing cooling effect helps you relax.

Choosing Hair Oil According to Your Hair Type Just as there are various types of skin, there are different types of hair as well. You should understand that each oil has its own nutrients and not every hair oil will suit your scalp. Here is how to choose the right one according to your hair type. Normal Scalp and Hair Normal scalps and hair do well with oils like almond oil, amla oil, and jojoba oil. Since such hair is not very oily or dry, these oils provide just the right amount of moisturization to preserve its health and shine. Dry Scalp and Hair People with dry scalps and hair have coarse, brittle strands with roughness and split ends. Moisturizing oils like coconut oil, castor oil, and olive oil work wonders on such hair. Coconut oil hydrates your scalp and helps prevent split ends. Olive oil moisturizes the strands to make them more manageable. If you don’t mind the smell, mustard oil can also prove to be immensely beneficial for dry scalps and hair. Oily Scalp and Hair If your hair and scalp are already very oily, heavy oils like castor oil, mustard oil, and coconut oil will be too much. Instead, you should try lighter oils like lavender oil, argan oil, or jojoba oil that moisturize your scalp without making it greasy. You can also look into getting a hair serum that is hydrating with a non-greasy texture. Scalp with Dandruff Dandruff is a stubborn hair condition. You can address it with oils like almond oil, lavender oil, or castor oil. Try adding 10 to 12 drops of neem oil or tea tree essential oil; they are rich in antifungal and antibacterial properties, so they’ll help eliminate dandruff.