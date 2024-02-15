If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Sweater Vests of 2024
If you want to stay prepared for the changing seasons, you might consider adding some layers to your closet. Sweater vests are the perfect stylish accessory to update your wardrobe with. Wearing one ensures you don’t risk getting too hot or too cold, no matter which way the weather bends. If you’re overwhelmed by the amount of styles, colors, and designs available, read through our post reviewing the best sweater vests 2024 has to offer. With its chic cable-weave design and classic V-neck, the Evaless sweater vest is our favorite option, but we’ve included a range of trendy vests to suit every style.
Sweater Vests: A Buying Guide
Sweater vests are a great way to add an extra layer of warmth to your outfit without dealing with the bulk of a full sweater. They come in a variety of colors, patterns, and materials, so finding the one that fits your personal style can be tricky. Here is a guide to help you choose the perfect sweater vest for you.
Factors to Consider When Buying a Sweater Vest
Material
The first thing you should consider when purchasing a sweater vest is the material. Sweater vests are made from a variety of materials, including natural fibers like wool, and synthetic materials like polyester.
Each material offers a different intensity of warmth and durability. Most natural fiber knits offer more warmth, but are challenging to care for. On the other hand, cotton and synthetic blends are easier to maintain, but don’t offer sufficient warmth.
Style
The next thing you need to consider is the style of the sweater vest. There are many different styles to choose from, such as V-neck, crew neck, button-down, zip-up, and turtleneck. V-neck sweater vests are the most popular style, as they flatter all body types.
Crew neck sweater vests, on the other hand, are also popular, but are not as flattering on people with larger busts. For everyday wear and casual looks, button-down and zip-up sweater vests are preferred. Typically, turtlenecks are the most formal style and are worn on special occasions.
Pattern
Sweater vests come in a variety of patterns, such as solid colors, stripes, and plaids. If you want a more formal look, you should stick with a solid color. But if you want a more casual look, you can choose a sweater vest with stripes or plaids.
Size
You can easily find sweater vests in sizes XS-XXL. However, some brands also offer plus-size and petite options. Make sure you have your correct measurements before buying a sweater to avoid getting the wrong size.
Color
Sweater vests come in a wide range of colors, so you can easily find one that matches your existing wardrobe. The most popular colors are black, white, gray, and navy. You can also find sweater vests in brighter colors, such as red, pink, and purple.
What Materials Are Sweater Vests Made From?
Wool
Wool sweater vests are the most expensive option, but they are also the warmest and most durable. Pure wool comes from sheep and provides a high insulation level to retain heat. There are different grades of wool, with merino wool being one of the top choices in terms of quality.
Cashmere
Cashmere sweater vests are made from the finest material, with hair extracted from goats in the Gobi desert. This material is the softest and most luxurious option available in sweaters. However, these sweaters are also the most expensive. Since cashmere is not as warm as pure wool, it is often blended with wool to produce warm and incredibly soft sweater vests.
Cotton blend
Cotton blend sweater vests are a fine middle ground between wool and cotton. They are not as expensive as wool, but they are warmer than cotton. They're easy to wash and maintain and don’t get damaged quickly.
Alpaca fiber
Alpaca fiber is largely produced in South America. It is similar to wool, but softer and warmer. Alpaca sweater vests are more expensive than wool or cotton vests because they either originate in South America or are specially made. Due to their rarity, they are relatively costly.
Polyester
Polyester sweater vests are the cheapest option, but they are not as warm or durable as the other options. If you want warmth, you should get a heavy and bulky polyester sweater, but even then, it is no match to wool or cashmere.
How to Measure Size
Chest size
The chest size is the most crucial measurement for sweater vests. To find your chest size, measure around the fullest part of your chest. You want to make sure the sweater hugs your physique but does not suffocate you.
Overall sweater length
The overall sweater length is the distance from the top of the shoulder to the bottom hem. You can measure an old sweater by placing it on a flat surface to get its length, or get someone to measure it for you from the back of your collar to your waist.
Sleeve length
The sleeve length is the distance from the top of the shoulder to your wrist bone. While you can measure it yourself, it is better to ask someone else to get an accurate measurement.
Note: Most natural fiber knits tend to shrink after washing. Some may shrink immediately, while others take multiple wash cycles.
Other Considerations
No sleeve bulk
Fall fashion and layering go hand in hand. So, a full sweater isn’t a practical option because your arms look bulky when you wear a jacket over a full sweater. Besides looking unflattering, your arms also become difficult to move.
Sweater vests are the perfect clothing item to feel warm without lugging around the weight of a full sweater. These are the perfect garment to keep you cozy without suffocating you.
Fashion with professionalism
Sweater vests have a fashionable aesthetic while maintaining professional candor. They come in a variety of colors, styles, and materials, so you can easily find one that fits a particular style and occasion. You can turn a bland look into a chic office outfit with the help of a sweater vest.
Layer it up
Sweater vests are great for layering. You can wear them over a shirt or under a jacket without feeling too hot or too cold, the perfect fall outfit. Although they serve as a layering accessory, that doesn’t mean they cannot stand on their own. You can wear a vest with a pair of jeans or a pencil skirt and rock a standalone look.
The Best Sweater Vests
Evaless Sweater Vest
Pros
- Made with soft fabric
- Classic cable knit weave
- Doesn’t shrink after washing
Cons
- Not oversized enough
The Evaless sweater vest is a must-have for your wardrobe. It’s perfect for layering over your favorite blouses and shirts. The cable knit weave looks beautiful and timeless, giving this vest a classic look. This V-neck vest has a sleeveless silhouette, making it ideal for warmer days.
This sweater vest is a great choice whether you’re headed to the office or out for a night. With a loose pullover style, this vest is perfect for casual dressing. You can easily dress it up by adding accessories like a belt. The sweater looks nice with jeans, leggings, and pants. With its timeless look and versatility, this product stands out at the top of our list.
Lailezou Sweater Vest
Pros
- Lightweight, breathable fabric
- Made from stretchy material
- Ribbed weave for a trendy look
Cons
- Cannot be machine washed
If you want to create a trendier look, the Lailezou sweater vest should be the ideal choice. This crop-knit style sweater can be paired with a number of items. You can wear it with jeans, shorts, or leggings. It's a perfect layering solution over a plain t-shirt, long-sleeve shirt, turtleneck shirt, or collared shirt.
Since it's made with acrylic materials, it doesn’t offer the same warmth as wool sweaters. So, it’s better to layer it up in colder weather. Despite being acrylic, the fabric is soft and comfortable. It doesn’t hug your body too close to cause itching or irritation.
Amazon Essentials Sweater Vest
Pros
- Lightweight cotton material
- Classic ribbed V-neckline
- Easy to wear
Cons
- May attract lint
Sweater vests are not just for adults—many schools have them as a part of their uniform. The Amazon Essentials sweater vest is ideal for your toddler or adolescent to be worn as part of their uniform. It's available in a variety of colors that match popular school uniforms.
This vest is made with 100% cotton, so you get a mild to moderate level of warmth. This material is perfect as a layering piece for school-going children, as they tend to get hot while playing during recess. So, instead of removing their sweater, they can remove their outer coat and still enjoy the look and feel of this sweater vest.
Betonsa Sweater Vest
Pros
- High-quality cotton material
- Doesn’t shrink after washing
- Available in multiple colors
Cons
- Sizing can be tricky
The Betonsa sweater vest is a versatile garment that suits adults and children alike. Young boys and girls can wear it with their school uniforms, while adults can create a chic casual look with this vest. It's a classic plain sweater with a stripe around the V-neck, sleeves, and hemline to accentuate the structure of the bodice.
This is the perfect choice for those looking for a sweater vest that easily transitions from day to night. Since it's made with cotton fabric, it doesn’t get too stuffy. The material is breathable and comfy enough to wear throughout the day. The fabric is high quality, so you don’t have to worry about it shrinking or pilling.
Viottiset Sweater Vest
Pros
- Various patterns and colors
- Very soft material
- Pullover style is easy to wear
Cons
- Cannot be machine washed
The Viottiset sweater vest is perfect for anyone who loves stylish and comfortable clothing. It's made of high-quality materials and comes in a variety of colors and patterns. This vest is ideal for layering over other clothing or wearing on its own. Thanks to its size and design, you can wear it as an oversized tunic.
The relaxed fit of this vest, an oversized V-neckline, high-low hemline, side slits, and chic patterns make it perfect to be worn as a sweater dress. You can also pair it with jeans, leggings, or a skirt. This piece is versatile enough to stand out in any wardrobe.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Is there a difference between men’s and women’s sweater vests?
A:There isn't a huge difference between men’s and women’s sweater vests. However, women’s sweater vests tend to be more fitted and have shorter overall lengths. Men’s sweater vests are usually boxier and have longer overall lengths.
-
Q: Are sweater vests back in style?
A:Sweater vests were never really out of style, but they've been gaining popularity in recent years. Over the past few months, celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Harry Styles, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner have rocked the sweater vest look to resurrect this trend.
-
Q: Can I shrink a sweater vest?
A:If you accidentally got a sweater vest bigger than your size, you can downsize it by washing it in hot water for about 10 minutes. However, not all materials can be shrunk. You can only alter natural fiber, wool, and cashmere sweaters.
