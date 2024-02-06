The Best Fall Jackets of 2024

Fall Jackets: A Buying Guide When the temperatures start to drop, and the leaves start to change color, it’s time to start thinking about fall jackets. With hundreds of options available it can be challenging to find the one that complements your look while also keeping you warm. We’ve created this buyer’s guide to help you find a jacket that delivers both warmth and style.

What to Look for When Buying Fall Jackets

Lining An essential feature to look for in a fall jacket is lining. This material is attached under the jacket’s outer layer to give it shape, keep you warm, and protect your skin from the shell material. It will also keep any added filling in place.

Filling Most fall jackets don’t have a filling, but you can find ones with filling if you tend to get cold or live in a colder region. Down is a popular choice because it's lightweight and very warm.

Pockets Pockets are always a handy feature to have. Look for fall jackets with multiple pockets, including inner pockets so you can store your phone, wallet, and other small items. Having inner pockets is beneficial as it keeps your valuables safe, especially if it rains. On the other hand, outer pockets help keep your hands warm.

Hood A hood can be a helpful feature to have on a fall jacket. It will protect your head and face from the rain and wind. Not all jackets have hoods, but some have detachable hoods that you can use only when needed. Hoods can also have drawstrings so you can adjust the its fit.

Weight While a heavier jackets are generally warmer, they may be less comfortable to wear for long periods of time. A light jacket is more cozy, but may not provide as much warmth. So, depending on your needs, you can choose the jacket weight that works best for you.

What Materials Are Fall Jackets Made Of?

Cotton Cotton is a popular choice for fall jackets because it's lightweight and breathable. This material is also ideal for layering, so if you plan on wearing your jacket over a sweater or other layers, you should choose cotton.

Leather Leather is a good choice if you want a jacket that will last for years. Leather jackets can be a bit expensive, but age well and only improve with time. You can also find faux leather jackets that aren’t as expensive as pure leather ones, but they won’t be as durable either.

Wool Wool is a warm material that's perfect for chilly fall days. Wool jackets can be heavy, so they may not be the best choice if you plan on wearing them for long periods of time. But if you tend to get cold, they will provide warmth.

Cashmere Cashmere is a delicate, yet luxurious material well-suited for fall. It's warm and soft, making it an excellent choice for chilly days.

Fleece Fleece is a synthetic material designed to mimic wool’s feel. It's lightweight and very warm, making it a good choice for fall jackets. It doesn’t need to be cared for like a pure wool jacket, so you don’t have to worry about maintenance as much.

Shearling Shearling is made from sheepskin that has been treated to make it soft and fuzzy. It's a popular choice for winter jackets because it's very warm. However, shearling can be difficult to care for, so if you don’t want to be extra careful while wearing and storing your jacket, this may not be the right choice for you.

Polyester Polyester is a synthetic material commonly used in fall jackets because it's lightweight and easy to care for. It's also a good choice if you plan on wearing your jacket over other layers.

What Are the Different Types of Fall Jackets? Rain Jacket: A rain jacket is a great option for fall because it will keep you dry in the event of a sudden downpour. They feature specially treated material to repel water.

Bomber Jacket: A bomber jacket is a shorter, more fitted style of jacket typically made from leather or nylon. They're a good choice for fall because they're both warm and stylish.

Denim Jacket: A denim jacket is a classic fall staple because they're easy to dress up or down. They're typically made from cotton and have a relaxed fit.

Motorcycle Jacket: A motorcycle jacket is a fitted jacket made from leather or denim. These jackets are stylish and keep you warm in the cooler weather.