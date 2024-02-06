If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Fall Jackets of 2024
Since autumn is a transitional season, it can be a bit tricky to nail an outfit for the day. The weather is chilly and damp one moment, and sunny and warm the next. Layering your fall outfits is a smart choice, and a fall jacket is the perfect accessory for the job. We’ve created a buyer’s guide to help you piece together the perfect looks, and reviewed some of the best fall jackets of 2024 to inspire your fashion sense. Our favorite is the Automet shacket, combining the comfort of a shirt with the durability of a jacket.
Fall Jackets: A Buying Guide
When the temperatures start to drop, and the leaves start to change color, it’s time to start thinking about fall jackets. With hundreds of options available it can be challenging to find the one that complements your look while also keeping you warm. We’ve created this buyer’s guide to help you find a jacket that delivers both warmth and style.
What to Look for When Buying Fall Jackets
Lining
An essential feature to look for in a fall jacket is lining. This material is attached under the jacket’s outer layer to give it shape, keep you warm, and protect your skin from the shell material. It will also keep any added filling in place.
Filling
Most fall jackets don’t have a filling, but you can find ones with filling if you tend to get cold or live in a colder region. Down is a popular choice because it's lightweight and very warm.
Pockets
Pockets are always a handy feature to have. Look for fall jackets with multiple pockets, including inner pockets so you can store your phone, wallet, and other small items. Having inner pockets is beneficial as it keeps your valuables safe, especially if it rains. On the other hand, outer pockets help keep your hands warm.
Hood
A hood can be a helpful feature to have on a fall jacket. It will protect your head and face from the rain and wind. Not all jackets have hoods, but some have detachable hoods that you can use only when needed. Hoods can also have drawstrings so you can adjust the its fit.
Weight
While a heavier jackets are generally warmer, they may be less comfortable to wear for long periods of time. A light jacket is more cozy, but may not provide as much warmth. So, depending on your needs, you can choose the jacket weight that works best for you.
What Materials Are Fall Jackets Made Of?
Cotton
Cotton is a popular choice for fall jackets because it's lightweight and breathable. This material is also ideal for layering, so if you plan on wearing your jacket over a sweater or other layers, you should choose cotton.
Leather
Leather is a good choice if you want a jacket that will last for years. Leather jackets can be a bit expensive, but age well and only improve with time. You can also find faux leather jackets that aren’t as expensive as pure leather ones, but they won’t be as durable either.
Wool
Wool is a warm material that's perfect for chilly fall days. Wool jackets can be heavy, so they may not be the best choice if you plan on wearing them for long periods of time. But if you tend to get cold, they will provide warmth.
Cashmere
Cashmere is a delicate, yet luxurious material well-suited for fall. It's warm and soft, making it an excellent choice for chilly days.
Fleece
Fleece is a synthetic material designed to mimic wool’s feel. It's lightweight and very warm, making it a good choice for fall jackets. It doesn’t need to be cared for like a pure wool jacket, so you don’t have to worry about maintenance as much.
Shearling
Shearling is made from sheepskin that has been treated to make it soft and fuzzy. It's a popular choice for winter jackets because it's very warm. However, shearling can be difficult to care for, so if you don’t want to be extra careful while wearing and storing your jacket, this may not be the right choice for you.
Polyester
Polyester is a synthetic material commonly used in fall jackets because it's lightweight and easy to care for. It's also a good choice if you plan on wearing your jacket over other layers.
What Are the Different Types of Fall Jackets?
- Rain Jacket: A rain jacket is a great option for fall because it will keep you dry in the event of a sudden downpour. They feature specially treated material to repel water.
- Bomber Jacket: A bomber jacket is a shorter, more fitted style of jacket typically made from leather or nylon. They're a good choice for fall because they're both warm and stylish.
- Denim Jacket: A denim jacket is a classic fall staple because they're easy to dress up or down. They're typically made from cotton and have a relaxed fit.
- Motorcycle Jacket: A motorcycle jacket is a fitted jacket made from leather or denim. These jackets are stylish and keep you warm in the cooler weather.
What Are the Different Fits for Fall Jackets?
- Fitted: A fitted jacket is snug, but not too tight, and can perfectly complement your body. While it should be close to your body, it shouldn’t be so tight that you can’t move your arms.
- Classic: A classic-fit jacket is a timeless style that is neither too loose nor too tight. Instead of accentuating your curves, this look falls straight on the sides of your body for a classic fit.
- Relaxed: A relaxed-fit jacket is somewhere in between fitted and oversized. It should be loose enough to move around, but not so loose that it will flap in the wind.
- Oversized: An oversized jacket offers the ultimate dramatic look with its loose and roomy structure. It's usually large enough to fit over other layers, like a sweater or hoodie.
- Boxy: A boxy jacket offers a fashion-forward fit. This square, boxy style is popular in denim and bomber jackets. You can use this style for layering as it can easily fit over a thick sweater.
The Best Fall Jackets
Automet Fall Jacket
Pros
- Material is super soft
- Doesn’t shrink or fade after washing
- Material keeps you warm
Cons
- Sizing may not be accurate
If you’re looking for a shirt that doubles as a jacket, the Automet fall jacket is the ideal choice. Technically a shacket (shirt and jacket), this garment is perfect for your fall outdoor adventures. It's made with a soft and fuzzy fabric that keeps you warm and cozy without weighing you down like a normal coat. It's more like a thick shirt, and since it's made with skin-friendly materials, it doesn’t itch or scratch your skin. This easy-to-layer piece earned our top spot for versatile and cozy design.
Moerdeng Fall Jacket
Pros
- Waterproof and quick drying material
- Features a detachable hood
- Has mesh lining to prevent sweating
Cons
- Tightening the cuffs makes the arms bulky
If you’re looking for a hooded raincoat to add to your fall collection, the Moerdeng fall jacket fits the bill. In the drizzly fall season, nothing serves you better than a waterproof rain jacket, and this option is made with 100% polyester to keep the water at bay. Its pockets have zippers, so your cell phone will remain safe from the rain. This lightweight jacket is also windproof, and the hood protects your head from the elements. Plus, caring for this it is easy as it's machine-washable.
Efan Fall Jacket
Pros
- Thick and comfortable material
- Large kangaroo pockets
- High-quality zipper
Cons
- Not machine washable
The Efan fall jacket is the perfect wardrobe addition if you’re looking for a snuggly hoodie. This oversized and boyfriend-style hoodie is ideal for all your lazy afternoons. You can zip it up and enjoy it with the hood on. If you’re wearing it outside on a windy day, you can close the hood using drawstrings to ward off the wind. It's made with 55% rayon and 45% polyester, which also protects against water. It has a stylish but simple zip-up design, and comes in a variety of colors and sizes. It's ideal if you’re looking for a jacket that you can dress up with a pair of slacks or dress down jeans.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What type of jacket is best for fall?
A:The right type of fall jacket depends on your personal choice and the weather in your area. A denim or leather jacket might be all you need if you live in an area with mild weather. A wool or cashmere jacket would be a better choice if you live in an area with colder weather.
-
Q: How long should my fall jacket be?
A:You should determine the length of your fall jacket by your style and the type of jacket you plan on wearing. For example, a bomber jacket should end at the waist, while a trench coat can be either knee-length or ankle-length.
-
Q: What color should I choose for my fall jacket?
A:Some evergreen colors for fall jackets include dark wash denim, black, brown, gray, and camel. Some trendy, standout colors may include fiery reds, energizing oranges, and bright yellows.
