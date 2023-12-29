Finding the Best Shackets Shackets can help you create a casual, comfortable vibe while still looking put-together. They can also be worn in most seasons; shackets are warm enough to be standalone jackets in fall and spring, and they can become an extra layer in the winter. With varied styling, you could wear the same one to work or to coffee with friends. The best part about shackets: They look great on everyone with next to no effort. So, with a heavily saturated market, how do you narrow it down and find the one that best fits your needs and style? Take a look at what we considered before creating our list of the best shackets.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Shackets Material Traditional shackets are made with flannel or wool, both of which result in an extremely comfortable feel. Less traditional but high-quality products may include cotton, polyester or acrylic fibers, and sometimes contain a combination of all three. Sherpa, or faux shearling, makes a particularly cozy product. Some shackets are even made of leather or faux leather, which can give your outfit an elevated appearance. Versatility Ideally, the shacket you use is versatile enough to be worn with a wide range of outfits and in various weather conditions. Features that increase a shacket’s versatility include structure along the shoulders and in the collar and a lining that adds warmth without creating too much heat. Fit Shackets are usually oversized to create a relaxed and casual appearance. For this reason, you may choose to buy a shacket a few sizes larger than your regular size. Be careful, though — some brands intentionally oversize their shackets, so your regular size may be the right pick. Seasonality Shackets are most commonly associated with fall, as most of them are either flannel or sherpa. However, many of them work well in the winter and spring. Adding a layer or two under a shacket is a great way to turn it into a cold-weather coat, which may appeal to you if you don’t like traditional, bulky coats. Price While you can find traditional long-sleeve, button-down shirts for $20 or less, shackets tend to cost more. Most cost between $30 and $100, though some can cost more depending on the brand name and material.