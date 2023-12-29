If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Shackets: Comfortable, Stylish and Cozy
Shackets — a cross between a shirt and a jacket — are fall staples which have quickly become year-round must-haves. They are intentionally oversized to create a cozy aesthetic and make it easy to add layers. While they’re a polarizing fashion piece (“why is everyone wearing shackets” is a frequent Google search!) we would argue that they don’t look frumpy. Structure through the shoulders and collar helps elevate the look. If you agree and you’re a shacket lover despite the hate, you’ve come to the right place!
So, what makes a good shacket? We think it’s a blend of good fabric, versatility in styling, a comfortable, slouchy fit, inclusive sizing and a decent price. To help you find the ultimate shacket for your wardrobe, we’ve created a comprehensive list of the best shackets based on testing, buyer reviews and customer service. Learn more about our top picks and our selection process below.
Finding the Best Shackets
Shackets can help you create a casual, comfortable vibe while still looking put-together. They can also be worn in most seasons; shackets are warm enough to be standalone jackets in fall and spring, and they can become an extra layer in the winter. With varied styling, you could wear the same one to work or to coffee with friends.
The best part about shackets: They look great on everyone with next to no effort. So, with a heavily saturated market, how do you narrow it down and find the one that best fits your needs and style? Take a look at what we considered before creating our list of the best shackets.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Shackets
Material
Traditional shackets are made with flannel or wool, both of which result in an extremely comfortable feel. Less traditional but high-quality products may include cotton, polyester or acrylic fibers, and sometimes contain a combination of all three. Sherpa, or faux shearling, makes a particularly cozy product. Some shackets are even made of leather or faux leather, which can give your outfit an elevated appearance.
Versatility
Ideally, the shacket you use is versatile enough to be worn with a wide range of outfits and in various weather conditions. Features that increase a shacket’s versatility include structure along the shoulders and in the collar and a lining that adds warmth without creating too much heat.
Fit
Shackets are usually oversized to create a relaxed and casual appearance. For this reason, you may choose to buy a shacket a few sizes larger than your regular size. Be careful, though — some brands intentionally oversize their shackets, so your regular size may be the right pick.
Seasonality
Shackets are most commonly associated with fall, as most of them are either flannel or sherpa. However, many of them work well in the winter and spring. Adding a layer or two under a shacket is a great way to turn it into a cold-weather coat, which may appeal to you if you don’t like traditional, bulky coats.
Price
While you can find traditional long-sleeve, button-down shirts for $20 or less, shackets tend to cost more. Most cost between $30 and $100, though some can cost more depending on the brand name and material.
What Are the Different Types of Shackets?
Flannel
Flannel shackets are an extension of traditional flannel shirts. They’re made of thick, soft woven fabric, which is usually cotton, synthetic fiber or wool. Plaid patterns are traditional, but many modern styles have a simple, solid color. In our guide, we included flannel and non-flannel picks.
Quilted or Lined
Quilted shackets are those that are filled with a soft, downy material sewn into diamond-shaped sections. Lined shackets are completely covered with an inner lining, which adds a little less warmth than a quilted pattern. Many of the shackets we recommend are either quilted or lined for buyers who need extra warmth.
Denim
Denim shackets are essentially oversized jean jackets. They may have cozy lining to add warmth or no lining, and either option works well for layering. While denim shackets are ideal for casual settings, they can be dressed up to a certain degree.
Corduroy
Corduroy, a durable and rigid fabric made of cotton, polyester or both, is a common material for shackets. They work particularly well for fall weather because they are warm without being hot and add to an autumn vibe.
Water Resistant
Water-resistant shackets usually have a nylon exterior, which helps repel water and keep the inner linings of the jacket warm and dry. Most shackets are not water resistant, though we included one high-quality option in our guide.
Best Overall: Old Navy Soft-Brushed Shacket for Women
Pros
- Regular, tall and petite sizing available
- Affordable
- 2 color options
Cons
- Pills
- Sleeves run long
- Popular sizes often sell out
This Old Navy Shacket made its way to the top of our recommendations for several reasons: It comes in two classy colors that pair with many outfits (camel and oatmeal), includes tall, petite and plus sizing and has a structured collar and a button-up enclosure. We like that the polyester material is soft, thick and comfortable.
However, this shacket pills after multiple washes and the sleeves are a tad too long in most sizes. Many of the sizes are often sold out.
Best Budget: Gap Fleece Shirt Jacket
Pros
- Soft and comfortable
- Holds heat
- Classic colors, cream and black
Cons
- Popular sizes often sell out
- No pockets
- Could use stain resistance
Looking for a similar shacket at a lower price? Try the Gap Fleece Shirt Jacket. We like that the material is soft, comfortable and relatively thin even though it holds a decent amount of heat. It comes in two classic colors: cream and black.
The downsides: The most popular sizes are usually sold out. We also wish this shacket had pockets and had some stain resistance (especially in the cream color).
Best Splurge: Good American Felted Shacket
Pros
- Looks and feels like wool
- Holds heat
- Plus sizing available
Cons
- Dry clean only
- One color option
- Stocking fee on returns
If you’re looking for a classic, plaid shacket that’s extra cozy and well made, opt for the Good American Felted Shacket. The polyester fabric looks and feels like real wool and holds in a decent amount of heat.
However, this shacket is dry clean only. It’s also available in only one color (blue), and you must pay a stocking fee on returns.
Best Shacket on Amazon: Dokotoo Womens Casual Plaid Button Down Long Sleeve
Pros
- 12 color options
- Thick flannel material
- Sturdy breast pockets
Cons
- Hand wash only
- Popular sizes often sold out
- Some buyers found interior scratchy
Hoping to find a cute shacket that won’t break the bank? Try the Dokotoo Casual Plaid Button Down on Amazon. It comes in 12 different color patterns and uses a thick flannel material to increase durability. We like that the breast pockets are real and sturdy.
What could be improved: This shacket is hand wash only and the most popular sizes are often sold out. The interior could also be smoother.
Best Leather: The Jacket Maker Zenith Leather Shirt Jacket
Pros
- Made to order
- Customizable
- Comes with small leather journal
Cons
- Expensive
- Long shipping time
- Soft dry clean only
If you’re looking for an elegant, high-quality shacket, look no further than the Jacket Maker’s Zenith Leather Shirt Jacket. It has the look of a traditional shacket (and even buttons up rather than zippers), the main difference being the leather exterior. We love that this shacket is customizable, so you can choose your own color and lining. Also, every purchase from The Jacket Maker comes with a small leather journal.
As with all genuine leather jackets, the Zenith Leather Shirt Jacket is expensive and soft dry clean only. Shipping can also take some time because The Jacket Maker makes its products to order.
Best Faux Leather: Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Vegan Leather Shirt
Pros
- Thick, comfortable feel
- Machine washable
- Pairs well with many outfits
Cons
- Sizing down won’t reduce bagginess (but will shorten arms)
- Only one chest pocket
- Pricey
If you like the appearance of leather but want a faux version, we recommend Abercrombie’s Oversized Vegan leather Shirt. It has a thick, comfortable feel, a large chest pocket to hold various items, and we like that it’s machine washable (on a cold cycle).
However, we wish this shirt had a second chest pocket. It’s also pricey for a faux leather product, and though oversized, sizing down can cause the arms to get too short.
Best Fuzzy Shacket: Dokotoo Womens Fleece Button Down Sherpa Jacket
Pros
- Warm and cozy
- Oversized fit in every size
- Great for casual wear
Cons
- Interior lining may not be durable
- Slight off-gassing smell
- Hand wash only
The Dokotoo Fleece Button Down has the look of a sherpa and corduroy jacket mixed in one. We like that the fuzzy material is warm and cozy and the fit is oversized even in small and medium sizing.
Unfortunately, this product is hand wash only. We also noticed that the interior lining didn’t feel durable and the fabric had a slight off-gassing smell.
Best Sherpa: American Eagle Sherpa Jacket
Pros
- 3 color options
- Machine washable
- Recycled polyester
Cons
- Shipping may take some time
- May be a little too oversized
- Pricey
For a truly cozy shacket you can wear in and out of the house, opt for the American Eagle Sherpa Jacket. It comes in three colors: blue, black and bright coral, and both chest pockets have button flaps. We love that the material is recycled polyester and machine washable.
While shackets are supposed to be oversized, buyers noted that sizing down prevents the product from looking too baggy. This shacket is also pricey and shipping may take a week or longer, especially during holidays.
Best Denim Shacket: Levi’s 90s Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Pros
- Available in 4 colors
- True to size
- Lining adds warmth
Cons
- Not great for layering
- Sleeves run long
- Not available at most retailers
What we love about the Levi’s 90s Sherpa Trucker Jacket: It has the style and fit of a traditional jean jacket but includes a sherpa lining for warmth and comfort. It’s also available in four colors (red, black, dark wash and light wash) and fits true to size, so sizing up can create an oversized look if that’s what you want to achieve.
However, the sleeves are a bit baggy even in the smaller sizing. This shacket is also expensive, not great for layering and not available at most retailers.
Best Quilted: Zella Raid Insulated Shirt Jacket
Pros
- Squishes down to nothing
- Lightweight
- Decent pockets
Cons
- Stains easily
- Runs small
- Expensive
A quilted shacket can help you stay warm on chilly days, and the Zella Raid Insulated Shirt Jacket is a great way to look good while staying heated. The soft quilting can also squish down to nothing, making this the perfect shacket to pack in luggage.
However, this material stains easily and the shacket runs small. It’s also one of our more expensive recommendations.
Best Lined: Altar’d State Winnie Wool Plaid Shacket
Pros
- Great for business casual
- Classy color pattern
- Lining adds warmth
Cons
- Expensive
- Not available at other retailers
- Runs long in sleeves
Who said you can’t wear plaid to the office? The Alter’d State Winnie Wool Plaid Shacket is a great way to make plaid business casual, thanks to its classy color pattern. We love that this product has enough structure to work in an office setting but looks casual enough for day-to-day as well.
The downsides: This product is expensive and not available at other retailers. It also tends to run long in the sleeves.
Best Corduroy: L.L. Bean Women’s Comfort Corduroy Relaxed Shirt, Lined
Pros
- 8 color options
- Regular, petite, plus and tall sizing
- True to size
Cons
- Expensive
- No sizing beyond XL
- Not warm enough for cold weather
Shackets don’t have to be oversized, and this couldn’t be more true with the L.L. Bean Corduroy Relaxed Shirt. This shacket fits true to size and comes in eight colors and four sizing structures (regular, petite, plus and tall).
However, we wish this shacket offered sizing beyond extra large. It’s also pricey and not warm enough for cold weather.
Best Plaid: Thread & Supply Plaid Shacket
Pros
- Versatile
- Soft and comfortable fabric
- Generous fit
Cons
- No sizing beyond XL
- Pills after multiple washes
- Shipping can take some time
Looking for a classic shacket? The Thread & Supply Plaid Shacket ticks all our boxes in this category. It has a gentle color combination that works for a wide variety of outfits, and the wool-like fabric is soft and comfortable. We like that this jacket runs large so it offers a generous fit.
On the other hand, we wish the sizing went beyond extra large, and we noticed that the jacket pills after multiple washes. Nordstrom shipping can also take some time.
Best Water Resistant: Huckberry Flint and Tinder Quilted Nylon Shirt Jacket
Pros
- Sizing up to 3XL
- Good for chilly, wet weather
- Soft flannel lining
Cons
- Expensive
- Sleeves run long
- Exterior isn’t fully waterproof
Looking for a water-resistant shacket that is big enough to accommodate layers? Try the Flint and Tinder Quilted Nylon Shirt Jacket. The nylon is water resistant and acts like a wind breaker, so it’s great for chilly, wet weather. We like that the flannel lining keeps things comfortable.
The downsides? This shacket is one of our most expensive recommendations. Also, the sleeves tend to run long and the exterior isn’t entirely waterproof.
Best Plus Sizing: Women’s Plus Size Sonoma Goods For Life Utility Shacket
Pros
- Affordable
- Chest and side pockets
- Sizing up to 5X
Cons
- Not warm enough as a standalone jacket
- Interior is a little scratchy
- Side pockets are too far back
While many shackets are oversized, they aren’t always designed with a plus-sized body in mind. We like the Sonoma Goods for Life Utility Shacket because it caters to plus sizing at an affordable price. It comes in two colors and sizing up to 5X.
What could be improved: The material is a little too thin to make this a standalone jacket, and the interior could be smoother. The side pockets are also positioned a little too far back which makes it awkward when placing your hands in your pockets.
Best Petite Sizing: Banana Republic Plaid Shacket
Pros
- Soft wool blend
- Classy design
- Sleeves are true to size
Cons
- Expensive
- Not great for winter weather
- Shipping can take some time
Of all the shackets we’ve recommended thus far, the Banana Republic Plaid Shacket is by far the best for an office job. We love the classy design paired with a soft, wool-blend material. This is also one of the few shackets to cater to petite sizing so the sleeves don’t get too long despite the oversized fit.
However, this jacket is expensive when it’s not on sale. It also has no lining so it’s great for fall and spring but not for winter weather. Shipping can also take some time.
Best Wool Shacket: Quince 100% Merino Wool Shirt Jacket
Pros
- Cozy and warm
- Great for layering
- 5 color options
Cons
- No sizing beyond XL
- Expensive
- Not available at other retailers
Comfort meets functionality in the Quince Merino Wool Shirt Jacket. We love how cozy and warm this shacket feels, and the oversized fit makes it great for layering. It also comes in five colors.
The downsides: We wish Quince offered sizing beyond extra large. This jacket is also pricey thanks to the high-quality material and not available at other retailers.
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is a shacket?
A:A shacket is a cross between a long-sleeve shirt and a jacket. It’s usually oversized.
-
Q: Is a flannel considered a shacket?
A:Most flannel shirts are not considered shackets, though some shackets can be made of flannel. Flannel is a soft, woven fabric made of cotton, polyester, wool or a combination of all three.
-
Q: How much do shackets cost?
A:Most shackets cost between $30 and $200, though the price can go even higher depending on the brand and quality of material.
