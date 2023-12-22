Finding the Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis: A Buyer’s Guide Plantar fasciitis — pain and inflammation in the plantar fascia, a thick tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes — affects one in every 10 people. While researchers don’t yet understand why it develops, they know what exacerbates it: an increase in activity level and a lack of proper support and cushioning in your shoes. In general, you’ll want to look for a running shoe that has a balance of support and cushioning with a contoured footbed. The outsole should also provide sturdiness to keep your foot in alignment and shock absorption to reduce the impact on your feet. Lastly, a higher shoe drop is considered better for plantar fasciitis patients. (The drop refers to the height difference between the heel and the forefoot. The greater the drop, the more your foot tips forward.) Below, we break down important factors to consider before buying a running shoe for plantar fasciitis.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis Arch Support A lack of adequate arch support is one of the most common causes of plantar fasciitis. Without it, the plantar fascia in your feet can become even more irritated and strained. So, we recommend choosing a running shoe that provides moderate to high arch support depending on the height of your arch. Ideally, that support places your feet in an optimal position and properly distributes your bodyweight. Cushioning Too much cushioning isn’t a good thing for plantar fasciitis because it doesn’t provide enough support. The right amount of cushioning, however, can alleviate heel pain quickly. Look for shoes that have padding in the heel and forefoot which helps reduce shock to the plantar fascia. Contoured Footbed A contoured footbed acts similarly to an orthotic without feeling too stiff. In an ideal shoe, the footbed keeps your feet in proper alignment without creating discomfort. It should also provide proper heel cupping, meaning they cradle the heel and distribute shock. Outsole An outsole can help alleviate heel pain if it provides good traction and shock absorption, both of which can reduce strain on the plantar fascia. Look for a running shoe that has a sturdy yet flexible outsole, which will allow your foot to move naturally. It should also have decent shock absorption to reduce impact on the heel. Generally, rubber is the best outsole material because it provides traction and extends the life of the shoe. Price There is a wide price range for plantar fasciitis running shoes, and the brand, shoe design, features and materials can all influence cost. In general, these sneakers cost between $50 and $300. We chose to recommend shoes between $50 and $200. While we believe that investing in a good shoe is important, we recognize that all running shoes need replacing between 300 and 500 miles, and purchasing expensive shoes every time they need replacing isn’t financially sustainable.