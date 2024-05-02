The Best Massage Guns for Soreness Relief and Muscle Recovery

By understanding that massage guns are not a miracle cure for pain relief, you can free yourself from thinking that you need to buy the most expensive model out there. Learn more about other factors we considered before making our recommendations below.

Selbst also cautions that massage guns work in tandem with other treatments for sore muscles , tendon pain and stiffness. “Make sure you are also doing exercises for that part of your body,” he says. “Recovery includes things like isometrics, gentle stretching and improving flexibility. Percussion alone is not a total treatment solution.”

“Massage guns are great tools to have,” says Burke Selbst , PT OCS , owner of Focus Physical Therapy in Oregon. “They’re awesome for muscle and tendon stiffness and soreness after exercise.” However, a high-quality massage gun can cause issues if it isn’t used correctly. “Move it and move on. Don’t spend too long on any one spot,” Selbst advises. “When these things work, they work at high frequency … Take about 20 to 30 seconds per spot, and don’t spend longer than that. You’re delivering a lot of vibration and percussion in a short amount of time.”

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Massage Guns

Power

A massage gun’s power is measured by its amplitude and stall force. Amplitude refers to how deeply the attachment head penetrates the muscle (this is also known as stroke depth). Stall force refers to how much pressure you can apply to the massage gun (by pushing it into the muscle) before it pauses, or stalls. For reference, most high-end massage guns have an amplitude between 12 and 15 millimeters and a stall force between 20 and 60 pounds.

To help you determine a massage gun’s power, check out the product’s specifications (product specs). The amplitude and stall force may be listed here, and you may also find the torque of the motor.

Battery Life

While physical therapists recommend that you use a massage gun for only eight to 12 minutes at a time, it’s helpful if the massage gun’s battery lasts for multiple sessions. This is because the battery often takes hours to charge.

Generally, a battery life of at least an hour is a good starting point. Some massage guns have batteries that last for up to eight hours before they need a full charge.

Attachment Heads

Having multiple attachment heads for your massage gun is helpful when you’re trying to get the right amount of pressure into a specific area of muscle or tendon. The traditional spherical attachment is great for large muscles, while a smaller head with a bullet shape is ideal for pinpoint treatments. A flat head is a great tool for the shoulder blades and IT bands, while a fork-shaped head may work well for your lower back.

Speeds

No matter what price you pay for your massage gun, we think it should have at least three speed settings. That’s because certain muscles require a higher amount of pressure to achieve results, while some muscles require a much lighter pressure. For example, the muscles in your arms may react better to a low speed, while the large muscles in your thighs may react better to a high speed.

Price

Massage guns vary widely in price. The most affordable options cost between $20 and $100, while a mid-range option costs between $100 and $200. High-end massage guns can cost as little as $200 and as much as $600. Generally, most of our recommendations fall between $100 and $300, though we also included a few budget and luxury picks.