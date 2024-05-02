The Best Massage Guns for Soreness Relief and Muscle Recovery
In searching for the best massage guns, you’ll come across a wide range of devices at drastically different price points. How do you know how to sort the good from the bad, and will you have to spend an exorbitant amount of money in order to get an excellent product? Here’s what we’ve found during our research: Massage guns are an investment, but you don’t have to buy the top of the line model to achieve an excellent massage.
In fact, there are several well-designed massage guns on the market that have long lasting batteries, great warranties, impressive features and powerful percussion. To help you find a product that meets your unique needs, we’ve compiled a list of the best massage guns. We based our recommendations on professional recommendations, reviews, product specifications, features, ease of use and price. With the right device, you’ll be on the road to relaxed muscles, relief from soreness and an overall faster recovery.
Finding the Best Massage Guns
“Massage guns are great tools to have,” says Burke Selbst, PT OCS, owner of Focus Physical Therapy in Oregon. “They’re awesome for muscle and tendon stiffness and soreness after exercise.” However, a high-quality massage gun can cause issues if it isn’t used correctly. “Move it and move on. Don’t spend too long on any one spot,” Selbst advises. “When these things work, they work at high frequency … Take about 20 to 30 seconds per spot, and don’t spend longer than that. You’re delivering a lot of vibration and percussion in a short amount of time.”
Selbst also cautions that massage guns work in tandem with other treatments for sore muscles, tendon pain and stiffness. “Make sure you are also doing exercises for that part of your body,” he says. “Recovery includes things like isometrics, gentle stretching and improving flexibility. Percussion alone is not a total treatment solution.”
By understanding that massage guns are not a miracle cure for pain relief, you can free yourself from thinking that you need to buy the most expensive model out there. Learn more about other factors we considered before making our recommendations below.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Massage Guns
Power
A massage gun’s power is measured by its amplitude and stall force. Amplitude refers to how deeply the attachment head penetrates the muscle (this is also known as stroke depth). Stall force refers to how much pressure you can apply to the massage gun (by pushing it into the muscle) before it pauses, or stalls. For reference, most high-end massage guns have an amplitude between 12 and 15 millimeters and a stall force between 20 and 60 pounds.
To help you determine a massage gun’s power, check out the product’s specifications (product specs). The amplitude and stall force may be listed here, and you may also find the torque of the motor.
Battery Life
While physical therapists recommend that you use a massage gun for only eight to 12 minutes at a time, it’s helpful if the massage gun’s battery lasts for multiple sessions. This is because the battery often takes hours to charge.
Generally, a battery life of at least an hour is a good starting point. Some massage guns have batteries that last for up to eight hours before they need a full charge.
Attachment Heads
Having multiple attachment heads for your massage gun is helpful when you’re trying to get the right amount of pressure into a specific area of muscle or tendon. The traditional spherical attachment is great for large muscles, while a smaller head with a bullet shape is ideal for pinpoint treatments. A flat head is a great tool for the shoulder blades and IT bands, while a fork-shaped head may work well for your lower back.
Speeds
No matter what price you pay for your massage gun, we think it should have at least three speed settings. That’s because certain muscles require a higher amount of pressure to achieve results, while some muscles require a much lighter pressure. For example, the muscles in your arms may react better to a low speed, while the large muscles in your thighs may react better to a high speed.
Price
Massage guns vary widely in price. The most affordable options cost between $20 and $100, while a mid-range option costs between $100 and $200. High-end massage guns can cost as little as $200 and as much as $600. Generally, most of our recommendations fall between $100 and $300, though we also included a few budget and luxury picks.
What Are the Different Types of Massage Guns?
Percussive
Percussive massage guns are the most common type of massage guns on the market. These work by producing quick, percussive strokes to the muscle to help it relax. At higher speeds, the percussive strokes get quicker and quicker.
A percussive massage gun is our preferred choice if you are looking for deep muscle stimulation, faster recovery after a workout or pain relief. This type of massage helps stimulate blood flow, relieve muscle knots and alleviate pain from muscle tightness and soreness.
Vibration
A vibration massage gun is a type of massage gun that produces oscillating movements (side to side). These devices are typically gentler than percussive massage guns, though they may still provide some relief to sore and tight muscles. A vibration massage gun may be a good pick if you have a serious injury but still want to use a massaging device.
However, vibration massage guns typically aren’t strong enough to relax deep muscles and tissues. As a result, we stuck to recommending percussive massage guns.
Best Overall: Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro
Pros
- Lightweight
- HSA/FSA eligible
- 5 head attachments
Cons
- Pricey
- No carrying case
- A little difficult to reach the back
What makes the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro one of the best massage guns on the market? For its medium weight (2.6 pounds), it delivers a powerful massage at each of its three speeds. We appreciate that it connects to Bluetooth, and that the smartphone app has massage routines you can follow for specific body parts. Plus, this product is TSA-approved for carry-on luggage.
On the other hand, the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro is pricey and does not come with a carrying case. It is also a little tricky to reach the back, and it can get loud.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 5
Number of Speeds: 3
Weight: 2.6 lbs
Battery Life: 3 hrs
Warranty: 1 year
Carrying Case: No
Best Runner-Up: Therabody Theragun Prime
Pros
- Triangular handle for multiple grip options
- Powerful massage settings
- FSA/HSA eligible
Cons
- Noisy
- No carrying case
- Pricey
The Therabody Theragun Prime is one of the most well-known and popular massage guns for several key reasons. First, it has a triangular handle that makes it easy to switch up your grip and apply more pressure without straining your hand or arm. We also like that it has a powerful motor that really packs a punch on the highest massage settings. In addition, this device has Bluetooth and phone compatibility, and the speed and battery level are easy to read on the electronic display screen.
However, the Therabody Theragun Prime is noisy at every speed, and it doesn’t come with a carrying case. It’s also a pricey pick.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 4
Number of Speeds: 5
Weight: 3 lbs
Battery Life: 2 hrs
Warranty: 1 year
Carrying Case: No
Best Bang for Your Buck: Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2
Pros
- Lightweight
- Relatively quiet
- Less expensive than Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro
Cons
- Not as powerful as Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro
- No carrying case
- Fewer head attachments than Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro
If the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro is your ideal pick but it’s a little too pricey for your budget, consider the Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 Instead. This travel-size massage gun is over $100 less expensive but it still delivers a great massage with each of its speed settings. We love that this product is easy to fit into luggage, and it’s TSA approved for carry-on bags.
The downsides: This massage gun isn’t as powerful as the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro, which may bother you if you are craving a heavy-duty massage. It also doesn’t come with a carrying case.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 2
Number of Speeds: 3
Weight: 1.5 lbs
Battery Life: 3 hrs
Warranty: 1 year
Carrying Case: No
Best Budget: iLive Portable Cordless Massage Gun (IMP301B)
Pros
- Affordable
- 6 speed settings
- 4 head attachments
Cons
- Battery may not last as long as advertised
- No carrying case
- 90 day warranty
Looking to spend less than $100 on a massage gun? We recommend the iLive Portable Cordless Massage Gun because it still provides a great massage at a very affordable price. It is relatively quiet, comes with four head attachments and has an impressive six speeds.
However, the advertised four-hour battery doesn’t always last as long as four hours. The massage gun also doesn’t come with a carrying case, and the warranty lasts only 90 days.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 4
Number of Speeds: 6
Weight: 1.32 pounds
Battery Life: ~4 hrs
Warranty: 90 days, limited
Carrying Case: No
Best Splurge: Theragun Elite
Pros
- More power than Theragun Prime
- Light-up display
- Bluetooth and smartphone app included
Cons
- Battery may not last as long as advertised
- Some customers had difficulty charging battery
- Noisy
For the ultimate massage experience at home, we recommend the Theragun Elite. We think the higher price in comparison to the Theragun Prime is justified because the Elite has more power at higher speeds. Its simplified features are also easier to understand, and the screen lights up. We appreciate that this product also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and access to the Therabody app.
On the other hand, the Elite is noisy even though it is advertised as a quieter model. The battery also tends to not last as long as Therabody claims, and a few customers have had difficulty charging the battery.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 5
Number of Speeds: 5
Weight: 2.2 pounds
Battery Life: 2 hrs
Warranty: 1 year, limited
Carrying Case: Yes
Best for Athletes: Turonic GM5 Massage Gun
Pros
- Relatively quiet
- 8 hour battery life
- 7 attachment heads
Cons
- On/off button is easy to accidentally touch
- Not as much power as other massage guns
Need a massage gun that caters to every different muscle and soreness you might be feeling? If so, try the Turonic GM5 Massage Gun. It has seven different attachment heads and five different speeds, so you can get the right kind of massage depending on the area that needs extra care. We also love that this product has an impressive eight hours of battery life, so you will hardly need to charge it.
However, we wish that the on/off button were in a different location — the massage gun is easy to turn on and off by accident. It also doesn’t have as much power as similar products.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 7
Number of Speeds: 5
Weight: 1.68 lbs
Battery Life: 8 hrs
Warranty: 1 year
Carrying Case: Yes
Best for Seniors: LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun
Pros
- 8 attachment heads
- 4 hours of battery life
- Long lasting
Cons
- Not as powerful as competing brands
- May be hard to grip if you have small hands
- May feel heavy when using in hard-to-reach places
Looking for a massage gun that is easy to use, affordable and still worth the price? If so, consider the LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun. Though it is less powerful than top contenders like Theragun models, the LifePro Sonic still offers an impressive five speed settings, eight attachment heads and four hours of battery. Overall, this is a great pick for seniors on a budget who could use a slightly gentler massage at home.
The downsides: As mentioned, the motor is not as powerful as competing brands. The handle may also be hard to grip if you have small hands, and the device can feel heavy if held in a hard-to-reach spot for more than a few minutes.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 8
Number of Speeds: 5
Weight: 2.2 pounds
Battery Life: 4 hrs
Warranty: 100% lifetime
Carrying Case: Yes
Best for Travel: Hydragun Atom Mini
Pros
- Relatively quiet
- Smooth massage at every speed
- High quality feel
Cons
- Not available at most retailers
- Hard to reach tough spots
- Only 3 speeds
If you’re looking for a compact massage gun that you can bring with you on long journeys, opt for the Hydragun Atom Mini. This small yet mighty massage gun comes with three attachment heads and a sturdy carrying case that fits all attachments and chargers. The motor is also relatively quiet and delivers a smooth massage at every speed, and the aerospace-grade aluminum handle feels sleek and high quality. Plus, you can bring this device through TSA in your carry-on, though a TSA agent may ask you to remove it from your luggage so it can be properly inspected.
However, this massage gun isn’t available at most retailers. The small size can also make it difficult to reach tough spots without the help of another person, and the device has only three speed settings.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 3
Number of Speeds: 3
Weight: 1.2 lbs
Battery Life: 5 hrs
Warranty: 1.5 years
Carrying Case: Yes
Best Runner-Up for Travel: Therabody Theragun Mini 2nd Generation
Pros
- Powerful massage for size
- Not as noisy or as large as other Theraguns
- Bluetooth connectivity
Cons
- Only 3 speeds
- Hard to reach tough spots
- Soft carrying case
If you love Theraguns but don’t have the room for a large model, consider the Therabody Theragun Mini, 2nd Generation. Beloved by celebs like Gal Gadot, this device still delivers a powerful massage at three speeds without the noise of larger Theragun models. We appreciate that this model comes with Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with the Therabody app.
The downsides: The triangular device is difficult to maneuver around tough-to-reach spots without losing your grip. In addition, the carrying case that comes with it is soft as opposed to hard, so your Theragun Mini may not be as well protected.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 3
Number of Speeds: 3
Weight: 1 lbs
Battery Life: 2 hrs
Warranty: 1 year, limited
Carrying Case: Yes
Best for Swimmers: Opove M3 Pro Massage Gun
Pros
- As powerful as leading expensive brands
- Doesn’t vibrate down to handle
- 5 speeds and 6 attachments
Cons
- Heavy
- Battery may become weaker over time
- Large
What we like about the Opove M3 Pro Massage Gun: This device packs a powerful punch, so you’ll be able to target deep, sore muscles with ease. Swimmers will especially appreciate this power for large muscle groups, like the shoulders and legs. It also comes with five speeds and six attachments, and doesn’t vibrate down to the handle. Plus, it is much less expensive than massage guns that offer similar power.
What could be improved: The Opove M3 Pro is heavy and big, so buyers with grip issues may find it difficult to use. A few customers also found that the battery lasted closer to six hours, not the advertised eight, and it stopped holding a charge after about a month of use. Fortunately, Opove has a good customer service team that offers replacement devices.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 6
Number of Speeds: 5
Weight: 2.5 lbs
Battery Life: 8 hrs
Warranty: 1 year
Carrying Case: Yes
Best for Back: Ekrin Athletics B37
Pros
- Long, angled handle
- 8 hour battery
- Lifetime warranty
Cons
- On the heavy side
- Automatic shut-off may annoy some users
- Loud on high speeds
Looking for a massage gun that reaches your mid-back without you having to perform intense twists and turns? If so, try the Ekrin Athletics B37. This device has a long, angled, grippy handle that helps you reach tough spots. We also love that it has an impressive eight-hour battery and offers five speeds.
Note that this massage gun turns off automatically after 10 minutes, which prevents motor burnout but may irritate some customers. It also gets loud on its higher settings, and it can feel a little heavy after about five minutes of use.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 4
Number of Speeds: 5
Weight: 2.2 lbs
Battery Life: 8 hrs
Warranty: Lifetime
Carrying Case: Yes
Best for Arthritis: Mebak 3 Massage Gun
Pros
- Gentle massage for arthritic areas
- 7 attachment heads
- Screen is easy to read
Cons
- Some overly-simplified screen features
- Automatic shut off after 10 minutes may irritate some users
Arthritis can make it difficult to find a massage gun that offers just the right amount of power, but the Mebak 3 is an exception to the rule. It has an amplitude of up to 12mm, which is enough to relax arthritic areas of the body but not enough to cause additional pain. We also like that this device comes with seven attachment heads and offers five speeds. Plus, the light-up screen is easy to read.
However, we wish that you could progress up through the speeds and down — you can only progress up and then restart at speed one. As with other massage guns, this device shuts off automatically after 10 minutes to protect the motor, and this feature may irritate some buyers.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 7
Number of Speeds: 5
Weight: 2.1 lbs
Battery Life: 2-3 hrs
Warranty: 1 year
Carrying Case: Yes
Best for Sciatica: Trigger Point Performance Impact Massage Gun
Pros
- Precision massage
- Long, angled handle for hard-to-reach places
- Attachment head designed for all muscle groups
Cons
- Heavy
- Only one attachment head
- No carrying case
Sciatica pain is common, but that doesn’t make it any less difficult to endure. If you’re struggling to relieve it, a massage gun like the Trigger Point Performance Impact could help. The small, rounded head does an excellent job of precisely hitting tight areas of muscle in the legs. The long, angled and grippy handle also makes it easier to reach tough spots like the back of the legs.
Trigger Point stands by its choice to include only one head attachment with this model since it is designed to work well for all muscle groups. Still, some buyers may prefer having multiple attachment heads. It also doesn’t come with a carrying case, and the device feels heavy after a few minutes of use.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 1
Number of Speeds: 4
Weight: 2.4 lbs
Battery Life: 2 hrs
Warranty: 1 year, limited
Carrying Case: No
Best Battery Life: Ekrin Athletics B37S Massage Gun
Pros
- Relatively quiet
- 8 hour battery life
- Powerful massage at every speed
Cons
- Heavy
- Expensive
What do you get when you upgrade from the Ekrin Athletics B37 to the B37S? It has even more power and, impressively, the same eight-hour battery life. That extra power means you can get deep tissue massages even at low speed settings. We also like that it comes with a reactive force sensor, which tells you if you are applying too much pressure at any given speed. Plus, the B37S has one additional attachment head.
The downsides: At 2.2 pounds, this device is on the heavy side. It’s also quite expensive.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 6
Number of Speeds: 5
Weight: 2.2 lbs
Battery Life: 8 hrs
Warranty: Lifetime
Carrying Case: Yes
Best Amazon Brand: TOLOCO Massage Gun
Pros
- Affordable
- 10 massage heads
- 7 speeds
Cons
- Battery may not last long
- Plastic attachment heads
- Long time to charge
While massage guns under $100 don’t have the same product longevity or motor power, they can still give you a great muscle massage. We like the TOLOCO Massage Gun because it offers a lot of excellent features for the price, including a whopping 10 massage heads, a smart LED touch screen, seven speeds and a hard carrying case.
However, this product takes a long time to charge, and some buyers found that the battery lasted only about 10 minutes when used at the highest speed. The attachment heads are also plastic, so they don’t deliver quite the punch that massage heads of similar devices do. Though the device doesn’t have a warranty, some buyers report that customer service is great about replacing parts.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 10
Number of Speeds: 7
Weight: 1.8 lbs
Battery Life: 6 hrs
Warranty: No
Carrying Case: Yes
Best Budget Amazon Brand: Elefor Massage Gun
Pros
- 20 speeds
- LCD touch screen
- 10 attachment heads
Cons
- No warranty
- Noisy at higher speeds
- Battery may not last long
What the Elefor Massage Gun does well: For under $50, this device has an impressive number of features, including 10 attachment heads, an LCD touch screen, a hard carrying case and 20 speeds. We like that it’s relatively easy to operate and isn’t so heavy that it causes arm strains when using it on your back.
Though the Elefor doesn’t have a warranty, buyers report that the customer service department is great about sending replacements for defective products, even if the problem occurs outside of the return window. Note that this massage gun also gets noisy at higher speeds. It’s also unclear how long the battery life is supposed to last, though some buyers note that it shuts off after about half an hour.
Key Features
Number of Attachments: 10
Number of Speeds: 20
Weight: 1.8 lbs
Battery Life: 0.5 hrs
Warranty: No
Carrying Case: Yes
People Also Ask
-
Q: What is the best massage gun?
A:Our top recommendations include the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro and the Therabody Theragun Prime.
-
Q: Who should not use massage guns?
A:Experts recommend that people who are pregnant or have a pacemaker or implanted hardware not use massage guns unless their doctors tell them otherwise. It’s also important to avoid using the gun near surgical wounds, hernias, stress fractures or deep-vein thrombosis.
-
Q: How much do massage guns cost?
A:Massage guns range between $20 and $600. If you are on a tight budget, you can find a decent massage gun for under $100, but be aware that it won’t have the same longevity or power as a massage gun over $100.
