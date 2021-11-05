Get Rid of Seasonal Stiffness and Stress With This Powerful Massager

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

‘Tis the season for treating yourself. After a long year, you deserve a spa day to relax and unwind. Everyone has a different preference when it comes to getting pampered — some prefer a facial, while others would rather get a mani or pedi. Our guilty pleasure? A massage. We’ve had stiff muscles for years, probably the result of bad posture (sorry, mom). There’s nothing like a soothing back rub to put us at ease. If we could bring one item to a desert island, it would definitely be a massager. But most products on the market are way too pricey, and we certainly can’t splurge on a daily spa visit.

When in doubt, search on Amazon. We found a handheld massage gun that costs less than a single acupuncture appointment. Score! This top-rated tool operates in three different modes so you can adjust the settings based on the experience you’re looking for. This portable product is ideal for getting out tension on the go. And for just $70, this massager is a major steal!

Get the Flyby F1Pro Handheld Neck & Back Massager for Pain Relief for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Flyby F1Pro is a high-powered percussion massage gun that provides deep relaxation for neck and back pain by increasing blood circulation and eliminating lactic acid buildup. Whether you’re sore from sitting at work or working out, this deep tissue massager can help relieve pain and muscle stiffness. Athletes can also use this massage gun for recoveries and injury prevention.

Featuring a rechargeable industrial-grade battery, this magical massager runs in three different speeds — warm-up, relaxation or deep tissue. And the handheld device comes with six interchangeable massage heads to target various muscle groups. Swap out the standard ball, large ball, hammer, wedge, spinal or bullet for specific therapeutic purposes. Another bonus? The high-impact brushless motor is as quiet as an electric toothbrush! And since the massage gun only weighs 1.8 pounds, you can relieve muscle tension on the move.

The Flyby F1Pro is even a hit with professionals! A licensed massage therapist left a review recommending this massage gun: “It is pretty quiet while still delivering a powerful percussive therapeutic application. We have already used it multiple times to help each other with aches and pains and it has been tremendously helpful.” Happy to hear it! “Worth every dollar TEN TIMES OVER,” declared another Amazon shopper. “I just made my husband stop, mid use, and took a picture to write this review because this thing is AMAZING.” (And there’s a picture for proof!) According to this review, “It’s been a total game-changer. I love this device and I recommend it to anyone in pain looking for immediate and lasting relief.”

This holiday season, give the gift of full body bliss with the Flyby F1Pro massager.

