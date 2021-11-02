Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re just weeks away from Thanksgiving — or, as we like to call it, Black Friday Eve. It’s our yearly tradition to shop with our family the day after devouring turkey. Cyber Monday is also a prime opportunity to get a head start on holiday presents and score some digital deals, but you don’t have to wait until the biggest shopping days of the year for big savings: Best Buy is currently offering unbelievable discounts on your favorite electronics.

Looking for a laptop for work or your child’s school activities? Or maybe you need a lightweight tablet for travel purposes? Now you can snag a Chromebook from Best Buy for only $99 — originally $259! This top-rated HP Chromebook features a Google Chrome operating system, an 11.6-inch display and 4GB memory for multitasking. With a built-in media reader for photo transfers, webcam with dual array microphone, virus security, Google products and cloud support, this device helps increase productivity and protection. Plus, this computer comes with free YouTube premium for 3 months! “I am really happy with my new Chromebook, and the price makes me even happier,” said one shopper. “It is sturdy and speedy and excellent battery life and great camera.”

This Chromebook is only on sale for six days, so don’t miss out on this major discount! Read on to shop more limited-time deals from Best Buy — six days only!

Get the HP – 11.6″ Chromebook for just $99 (originally $259) at Best Buy!

This Crystal Clear TV

Get the Samsung – 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV for just $600 (originally $750) at Best Buy!

These Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Get the Sony – WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for just $248 (originally $350) at Best Buy!

This Trendy Air Fryer

Get the Bella Pro Series – 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer – Stainless Steel for $50 (originally $130) at Best Buy!

This Ultra-Popular Blender

Get the Ninja – Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender for just $100 (originally $200) at Best Buy!

This Coffee Lover’s Essential

Get the Keurig – K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for just $60 (originally $90) at Best Buy!

This Influencer-Approved Camera

Get the Sony – ZV-1 20.1-Megapixel Digital Camera for Content Creators and Vloggers for just $650 (originally $750) at Best Buy!

This Sleek Sound System

Get the Samsung – 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X and Voice Assistant for just $400 (originally $700) at Best Buy!

This Handy Vacuum

Get the Dyson – Outsize Total Clean cordless vacuum for just $650 (originally $850) at Best Buy!

